What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Last updated: 9th September

The BBC has announced an urgent change to today’s television schedule, pencilling in a new coronavirus update to give the public an update about new restrictions.

This marks the first live televised update for some time, with the updates having been scaled back significantly since the peak of the pandemic in the Spring.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the government hosted daily briefings which regularly drew in huge viewership, as people across the country anxiously awaited news on how the crisis was developing.

The meetings have included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, other cabinet ministers and experts such as Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, with questions posed by the public and news outlets.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

The coverage of today’s briefing will begin on BBC One at 3:45pm, with the news conference itself expected to start at 4pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The daily update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into to BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be leading the briefing today, joined by Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Patrick Vallance.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing will cover the new changes announced last night that will see social gatherings of more than six people banned across England from this Monday, 14th September.

The new restrictions come with coronavirus cases rising around the country, as the government looks to stop a second wave and, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, they will be in place for the “foreseeable future”.

This comes after the government has decided to ease restrictions in the past few months, allowing many shops and restaurants to reopen in England, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak having unveiled his “eat out to help out” campaign, offering discounted meals.

Until now, the maximum number of people able to gather outside was 30 and so the new restrictions mark a significant change.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will chair today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Ministers that have led briefings in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

