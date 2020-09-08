Mackenzie Crook’s Worzel Gummidge recommissioned by BBC One

Mackenzie Crook’s beloved TV series Worzel Gummidge has been recommissioned by BBC One.

Based on the famous children’s literary character, the series debuted last Christmas to critical acclaim with a two-parter that explored important themes about safeguarding nature and the environment.

Back in June, reports said the drama would be returning for more episodes, something the BBC has now officially confirmed. Writer-director Mackenzie Crook (Detectorists) stars as Worzel Gummidge, famously portrayed in live-action by Jon Pertwee in the ’70s, a living scarecrow on Scatterbrook Farm who goes on adventures with two young orphans.

A third new one hour film will be screened on BBC One later this year called Saucy Nancy. Crook has written another magical episode, inspired by the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd, which he will direct and star in, bringing a world of adventure to all the family.

The story will follow Worzel Gummidge, Susan and John visiting a scrapyard, when Worzel overhears the grumbling of a foul-mouthed old friend, the carved ship‘s figurehead, Saucy Nancy. She has been languishing, unsold in the yard for years and longs to return to the sea. Worzel and the kids promise to get her there but will her ship be waiting? Worzel doubts it, but Nancy is convinced. She can feel it in her carvings.

Adventure unfurls, as the strange foursome navigate their way to the coast on foot, by bus, wheelbarrow, motorbike and sidecar. It was never going to be straightforward. In a rare trip out of Scatterbrook, Worzel gets to see a wild moorland and the spectacular white cliffs of Seashell that provide the back drop to this story of friendship and belonging.

Mackenzie Crook said in a statement: “I’m excited and grateful to be making a new episode of Worzel Gummidge after a difficult year for everyone. We’re heading out of Scatterbrook for this story, on a day trip to the seaside, some fresh air and some wide open space.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning for the BBC added: “What is it with Mackenzie and shows set in a field? Following on from last year’s bucolic eco-fables we find Worzel in mischievous form dispensing his sun-baked wit and wisdom in another heart-warming tale. This cements BBC One’s unique reputation as the home of UK family comedy drama.”

Back in December, gave Crook’s Worzel Gummidge a glowing five-star review, calling it “funny, poignant and heartwarming”, and our readers agreed with that verdict.

Alongside Crook in the lead, Worzel Gummidge also stars India Brown, Thierry Wickens, Zoë Wanamaker, Rosie Cavaliero and Steve Pemberton. Both episodes that aired last Christmas remain available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

