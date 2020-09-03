Meet Jamie Laing – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Made in Chelsea Star

It won’t be long now before Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One, and now that the celebrity line-up has been confirmed, we’re even more excited.

One of the celebs taking on the Glitterball in 2020 is Jamie Laing, who many will recognise from appearing on the show last year, before he was forced to pull out due to a leg injury.

After much anticipation, the reality TV star is back and better and ready to show fans what he’s got. He joins The Wanted’s Max George, actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, Jason Bell and Nicola Adams.

His replacement last year, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, went on to win the 2019 series with pro dancer Oti Mubuse, but he’s safely in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie.

Who is Jamie Laing?

Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Reality TV star

Jamie is best known for appearing on E4’s Made In Chelsea and being the heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In 2011, he joined the reality TV show, which follows the lives of young, affluent individuals in West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Chelsea, King’s Road and Knightsbridge, as well as their travels to other locations around the world.

Strictly won’t be Laing’s first TV appearance other than MIC.

As well as featuring on the reality series, he’s also appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celebrity Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.

So, he should be well prepared to have all the camera lenses on him, as he Cha Chas his way around the Ballroom.

Laing is also the founder of confectionary company Candy Kittens.

What has Jamie said about Strictly?

Jamie’s Strictly signing was revealed on This Morning.

“Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance,” he said.

“The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!!”

It comes after his company Candy Kittens revealed he’d be making an announcement on the show.

“Tune into @thismorning today because our very own @JamieLaing_UK has an announcement. It’s not an album. That is all.” the post read.

Last year, Jamie revealed that he has a little dancing experience ahead of the 2019 series.

Telling viewers he’s got “a little bit of rhythm,” Laing revealed he had taken a contemporary dance course while studying at the University of Leeds.

Unfortunately he was forced to pull out last year, after injuring his knee.

Following the news, Laing said: “I’m absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor! I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest.”

This was the first time a contestant show’s history that a celebrity had been forced to pull out the competition before the live shows had even started.However, Strictly is known for being pretty intense and has seen celebs sustain injuries over the years and quit as a result. In 2009, British long-jumper Jade Johnson quit the show in 2009 after suffering a knee injury in rehearsals – which then also saw her drop out of the London 2012 Olympics. Here’s to a smooth run for Jamie’s second chance!

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn. You can see the full celebrity line up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.