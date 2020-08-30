Britain’s Got Talent 2020 reveals the 40 semi-finalist acts on ITV

The 40 acts selected for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals were revealed on Sunday and include a contortionist from Brussels, a unicyclist from Florida, a female pensioner drummer from Essex and an array of magicians, comedians, singers and dancers from around the world.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions were recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown in the film and television industry and Sunday night’s recap ran through the highlights of the auditions, with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden arguing the merits of the acts in a closed meeting.

They had 200 acts to adjudicate on, with just 40 places in the live-semi-finals, which will be recorded with a virtual audience, starting on Saturday 5th September.

Cowell complained as the judged bickered: “We should be better at saying ‘No’ to people.”

Britain’s Got Talent will feature a virtual audience when it returns for its post-pandemic semi-finals, according to judge Alesha Dixon.

The 40 semi-finalists will compete to be BGT 2020 winner, securing a £250,000 prize plus the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Golden Buzzer Acts

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

Honey and Sammy are a mother daughter singing duo from Essex. They are Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

Jon Courtenay is a comedy musician from Manchester. He is Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act.

Nabil Abdulrashid is a comedian from London. He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

Sign Along with Us are a choir from Manchester. They are David’s Golden Buzzer act.

THE SEMI-FINALISTS

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London.

Aidan McCann is a magician from Ireland.

Allan Finnegan is a comedian from Liverpool.

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Reading.

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

Dario Grappeggia is a singing variety act.

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm.

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

Kevin Quantum is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

Myra Dubois is a comedian from London.

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

Steve Royle is a comedian from Manchester.

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

Urban Turtles are a dance troop from South London.

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals begin on ITV on Saturday, 5th September.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.