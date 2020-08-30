Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Britain’s Got Talent 2020 reveals the 40 semi-finalist acts on ITV

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 reveals the 40 semi-finalist acts on ITV

The talent competition picked up where it left off in March, when the live-semi-finalists were halted due the pandemic.

BILLY AND CHANTELLE

The 40 acts selected for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals were revealed on Sunday and include a contortionist from Brussels, a unicyclist from Florida, a female pensioner drummer from Essex and an array of magicians, comedians, singers and dancers from around the world.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions were recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown in the film and television industry and Sunday night’s recap ran through the highlights of the auditions, with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden arguing the merits of the acts in a closed meeting.

They had 200 acts to adjudicate on, with just 40 places in the live-semi-finals, which will be recorded with a virtual audience, starting on Saturday 5th September.

Cowell complained as the judged bickered: “We should be better at saying ‘No’ to people.”

Britain’s Got Talent will feature a virtual audience when it returns for its post-pandemic semi-finals, according to judge Alesha Dixon.

The 40 semi-finalists will compete to be BGT 2020 winner, securing a £250,000 prize plus the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Golden Buzzer Acts

Fayth Ifil is a singer from Swindon, she is Simon’s Golden Buzzer act.

FAYTH-IFEL TX3 -1

Honey and Sammy are a mother daughter singing duo from Essex. They are Amanda’s Golden Buzzer act.

HONEY-AND-SAMMY TX4 POST -2

Jon Courtenay is a comedy musician from Manchester. He is Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer act.

JON COURTENAY TX2 POST - 1

Nabil Abdulrashid is a comedian from London. He is Alesha’s Golden Buzzer act.

NABIL-ABDULRASHID TX5 POST-1

Sign Along with Us are a choir from Manchester. They are David’s Golden Buzzer act.

SIGN ALONG WITH US POST TX TX1-2

THE SEMI-FINALISTS

Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo from London.

AARON-AND-JASMINE TX5 -1

Aidan McCann is a magician from Ireland.

AIDAN-MCCAN TX 2 - 1

Allan Finnegan is a comedian from Liverpool.

ALLAN FINNEGAN TX3 -1

Amanda and Miracle, Amanda and her rescue dog Miracle are a magic act from Inverness-shire, Scotland.

AMANDA-AND-MIRACLE TX5-1

Belinda Davids is a singer from Cape Town, South Africa.

BELINDA-DAVIDS TX8 -1

Beth Porch is a singer from London.

BETH-PORCH TX2 - 1

Bhim Niroula is a singer from Reading.

BHIM NIROULA

Billy and Chantelle are a dancing duo from Birmingham.

BILLY AND CHANTELLE

Chinieke! Junior Orchestra is an orchestra from London.

THE CHINEKE! JUNIOR ORCHESTRA

Class Dynamix is a choir from Leeds.

CLASS DYNAMIX

Crissy Lee is a drummer from Colchester.

CRISSY LEE

Damien O’Brien is a magician from London.

DAMIEN O'BRIEN

Dario Grappeggia is a singing variety act.

DARIO GRAPPEGGIA-02411-BGT14-London-D1-DYZ_0341

Ember Trio are musicians from London.

Ember Trio

Hakan Berg is a comedy magician from Stockholm.

HAKAN-BERG TX6-1

Imen Siar is a singer from Croydon.

IMEN SIAR

James and Dylan Piper are a father son magic duo from Aberdeen, South Wales.

JAMES DYLAN PIPER

James Stott is a danger magic act from Yorkshire.

JAMES STOTT

Jasper Cherry is a magician from Lancashire.

JASPER CHERRY BGT

Katherine and Joe O’Malley are a singing dancing duo from Salford.

KATHERINE AND JOE OMALLEY

Kevin Quantum is a danger magic act from Edinburgh.

KEVIN QUANTUM BGT

Magical Bones is a magician from London.

MAGICAL BONES

Myra Dubois is a comedian from London.

MYRA DUBOIS

Papi Flex is a contortionist from Brussels, Belgium.

PAPI FLEX BGT

Shalom Chorale are a choir from across the UK.

SHALOM CHORALE

Sirine Jahangir is a singer from London.

SIRINE JAHANGIR BGT

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield.

SOLDIERS OF SWING BGT

SOS From the Kids are a choir from Hampshire.

SOS FROM THE KIDS

Souparnika Nair is a singer from Bury St Edmunds.

SOUPARNIKA BGT

Steve Royle is a comedian from Manchester.

STEVE ROYLE BGT

The Coven are a dance act from across the UK.

THE COVEN BGT

Urban Turtles are a dance troop from South London.

URBAN TURTLES BGT

Wesley Williams is a unicyclist from Florida.

WESLEY WILLIAMS BGT

X1X Crew are a dance troop from Mumbai, India.

X1X CREW BGT

Yakub is a dancer from Stratford upon Avon.

Yakub BGT

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals begin on ITV on Saturday, 5th September.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

AIDAN MCCANN, BGT
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Credit: ITV

Britain's Got Talent judges wowed by D-Day youth choir

Simon Cowell

Britain’s Got Talent judges left stunned after “unbelievable” magician turns phone to metal with David Walliam’s credit card

Ant and Dec, ITV

Ant McPartlin returns to TV as Britain’s Got Talent unveils new 2019 promo

Duo A&J ©Syco/Thames

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: watch circus Duo A and J perform terrifying aerial routine