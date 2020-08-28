Calling all the true crime fans out there – I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is coming to Sky and NOW TV, telling the story of how writer Michelle McNamara kept the case of the prolific Golden State Killer alive through dedicated investigation and research, leading to his eventual incarceration.

Advertisement

Based on McNamara’s book of the same name, this six-part series looks at the serial killer and rapist’s horrific crimes throughout the 1970’s and 80’s, and how the true-crime author’s book brought him to justice two years after she died.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming docuseries and how to watch it.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Sky and NOW TV customers will be able to stream the whole series of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark from Sunday 30th August, with the first episode airing on Sky Crime at 9pm that evening.

NOW TV members will need an entertainment pass, costing £9.99 to watch the documentary. The pass will be valid for a month and gives access to multiple entertainment, comedy and true-crime box sets.

You can find out more about subscriptions here.

What is I’ll Be Gone in the Dark about?

HBO

This new Sky docuseries, which first aired on HBO in the US, is based on writer Michelle McNamara‘s true-crime book of the same name, released posthumously in 2018 and tells the true story of how she helped put a serial killer and rapist behind bars. (Follow the link for more on the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark true story).

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark documents McNamara’s tireless efforts to track down The Golden State Killer, who committed at least 13 murders and 50 rapes between 974 and 1986.

The six-part series showcases McNamara’s research into the criminal and how her hard work was key to eventually catching The Golden State Killer in 2018 – a 74-year-old man named Joseph James DeAngelo who was charged two months after I’ll Be Gone in the Dark was published.

Featuring interviews with McNamara’s widower, actor Patton Oswalt, detectives on the case and forensics experts, the series tells highlights McNamara’s work through videos, sound clips and excerpts of her book, read by The Wire’s Amy Ryan.

Who is in I’ll Be Gone in the Dark?

Michelle McNamara, who died in 2016 due to an accidental overdose of medicine, features in the documentary posthumously through video clips and pictures, while her widower Oswalt appears in a number of interviews throughout the series.

The series also features Paul Holes, who is a retired chief of forensics at Contra Costa County, citizen detective Paul Haynes, Los Angeles Magazine’s former deputy editor Nancy Miller and retired detective Larry Crompton among other key figures involved in catching the Golden State Killer.

Advertisement

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark trailer

HBO released a trailer for the docuseries back in June, detailing the Golden State Killer’s horrific crimes and how much work McNamara put in to catch him.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark will be available to stream on NOW TV from August 30th. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. If you want to read I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, head over to Amazon now.