Changing Rooms revival being “explored” at Channel 4

Channel 4 are said to be developing a revival of hit home makeover programme Changing Rooms, over 15 years after it aired its final episode.

The programme debuted on BBC Two back in 1996, seeing presenter Carol Smilie join forces with a team of interior designers including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Linda Barker to create some truly unforgettable rooms.

The series jumped ship to BBC One just two years later, where it remained until its conclusion with a festive episode aired at Christmastime 2004, filmed in Cornwall.

Since then, a number of property makeover and renovation programmes have taken up prominent positions on the telly schedules, but Changing Rooms could be returning to take back the crown.

The Sun reports Channel 4 is currently exploring a revival of the hit series which would see some of the original presenting team return for more ambitious projects.

A source told the newspaper: “Not only did it spawn a long line of copycat makeover shows, it still retains a cult following among a whole generation of fans.

“C4 execs would like to tap back into some of that telly magic and exploit the current nostalgia for bygone shows.”

According to the report, Smilie and Llewlyn-Bowen are the top picks among producers to sign up for the new episodes, as arguably the most recognisable faces from the original run.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We are exploring the idea, but nothing is confirmed.”

What separates Changing Rooms from your average home makeover programme is the unpredictability of the reactions, as some participants made no secret of their dissatisfaction with the occasionally outlandish designs.

There is certainly an appetite for retro television at the moment, with ITV recently bringing back several of its legacy game shows for modernised versions fronted by comedian Alan Carr.

