Which gameshow is on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow this week? Everything you need to know

Clue: Alan will ask you to pick a key, but you mustn't say yes or no

Saturday night entertainment just got a lot more nostalgic with Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow now underway, having kicked off with a hilarious celebrity special of Play Your Cards Right, and then a reboot of The Price is Right.

So which old school game show will be playing along with next? We can tell you it will be a classic series which starts with a deceptively tricky yes/no game and ends with a Deal or no Deal-style box selection.

That’s it, Take Your Pick is on its way back!

Here’s a reminder of how the show works…

How do you play Take Your Pick?

We used to love Take Your Pick, partly because there are so many games within it. The show kicks off with the fast-paced “Yes/No” game. There is one simple objective – whatever questions you are being asked by the host, you cannot reply with the word “yes” or “no”, and you can’t nod or shake your head either. It sounds easy, but anyone who has played this with their family at Christmas knows how swiftly you can get caught out!

If you say one of the forbidden words, a glamorous assistant strikes the gong and you’re out, while the next contestant is quickly ushered in. The show speeds through lots of contestants in the first part, and the top scorers (i.e. those who resisted saying “yes” or “no” for the longest time) get through to the next round.

The next game is general knowledge – you have to correctly answer three out of four fairly simple questions to win a key, which will open one of a pyramid of boxes. Before you get a chance to open the box, the host will try to buy the key from you, tempting you with cold hard cash. It’s a difficult choice to make because the box could contain anything from a card saying you’ve won a car, to a bag of strawberry laces. Eventually the contestant has the chance to open the box and see what’s inside…

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow - Take Your Pick
Who was the original host of Take Your Pick? When was it on TV?

Take Your Pick is one of the oldest gameshows in British television history. It began in 1955, presented by Michael Miles, and ran until 1968. You may have more vivid memories of the reboot, hosted by national treasure Des O’ Connor from 1992 to 1999. Des met his wife, Jodie on the show, who was one of the glamorous assistants.

Which celebs will be on Take Your Pick?

There are no celebrity contestants this week, but The Chase star Shaun Wallace is joining Alan Carr this week as his glamorous assistant – he even gets to strike the gong during the “Yes/No” game!

The shows still to come in the run are Bullseye and Strike it Lucky.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow continues on ITV with Take Your Pick on Saturday night at 7.30pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

