Greg Davies to star in new comedy The Cleaner for BBC One

Taskmaster’s Greg Davies is set to star in a brand new comedy about a crime scene cleaner for BBC One.

Advertisement

The Cleaner features Davies as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a penchant for gossiping, who’s responsible for removing all traces of death from gruesome crime scenes in Shropshire.

This six-part sitcom will follow Wicky as he stumbles across victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours, acquaintances and occasionally the murderers themselves whilst working for cleaning contractors and zooming between police-taped areas in his baby-blue pickup truck.

The BBC is yet to announce when The Cleaner is scheduled to air, but has said the broadcaster will confirm details in due course.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

In a statement, Davies said: “As a young man I told a careers adviser that I wanted to mop blood up for a living or be a comedian. He told me with a giggle that neither were real jobs and I should consider learning a trade. Well he’s not laughing now is he?! (Sadly, he’s dead).

“I’m thrilled to be adapting this wonderful show with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC One and can’t wait to get cleaning,” he added.

Shane Allen, the BBC’s Commissioning Controller for Comedy, also said: “Greg has done a knockout job of repositioning this hit sitcom for the UK audience.”

“Wicky is a thoroughly decent everyman whose differing work situation each week brims with comic flourishes and opportunities to test his moral fibre,” he added. “As with Ghosts and The Goes Wrong Show we’re keen to back distinctive ideas that play with form and tone for a mainstream BBC One audience and take the sitcom in to unexpected new settings.”

The 52-year-old comedian rose to fame as Mr. Gilbert in The Inbetweeners and has since starred in BBC Three comedy Cuckoo, Channel 4’s Man Down and appeared on a variety of panel shows such as Mock the Week and Would I Lie to You?

He currently hosts Taskmaster alongside Alex Horne, with the duo appearing in season ten this autumn following its move from Dave to Channel 4.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.