When is Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix?

Big Little Lies series creator David E Kelley is swapping the sunny sands of Monterey, California, for the grey skies and shadowed corners of Westminster, London, as he takes on the task of adapting Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling book Anatomy of a Scandal.

While set in very different locations, the two books – Vaughan’s and also Big Little Lies, written by Liane Moriarty – both address the issue of sexual assault, and the trauma experienced by survivors.

In Anatomy of a Scandal, a married Westminster politician is accused of raping his aide, Olivia. His wife Sophie is convinced of her husband’s innocence, but prosecutor Kate is equally convinced that he’s guilty of the crime.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming adaptation of Anatomy of a Scandal.

When is Anatomy of a Scandal released on Netflix?

David E Kelley (Big Little Lies) and former House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson will team up for the six-part Netflix adaptation (via Deadline).

In May 2020 it was announced that the series would be directed by S.J. Clarkson (Succession, Jessica Jones).

However, it’s not yet known when filming will be able to begin, given the filming restrictions caused by lockdown and COVID-19, and the backlog of projects yet to be completed – so we could have a while to wait.

Anatomy of a Scandal synopsis

The 2017 book of the same name, written by Sarah Vaughan (who is also executive producing the Netflix adaptation), revolves around the marital breakdown experienced by Westminster politician James and his wife Sophie, after the political aide he was having an affair with – Olivia – accuses him of rape.

We also closely follow the perspective of prosecutor Kate, a high flying young barrister who is experienced in prosecuting sexual assault cases.

Anatomy of a Scandal cast

No casting has been announced for the series yet – we’ll keep this page updated.

Anatomy of a Scandal trailer

There’s no trailer for Anatomy of a Scandal, but we will update this page with more information as it’s released.

