When will Supernatural’s last episodes air?

For a while there, it really seemed as if Supernatural might go on forever.

Not only is the fantasy drama one of TV’s longest-running scripted shows at 15 seasons, but a pandemic completely derailed its plans to wrap up earlier this year.

However, after a period of uncertainty, Supernatural is now back on the schedules and intending to air its final ever episodes starting from October.

Previously, it had been rumoured that Warner Bros. were keen to resume production as soon as possible, given that the series is filmed in Canada, which has suffered a less severe coronavirus outbreak than the United States.

Supernatural fans shouldn’t despair about losing the hit series either, as Jared Padalecki has already lined up a follow-up gig on The CW, while Jensen Ackles recently joined the cast of The Boys season three.

Here’s everything we know so far about Supernatural’s season finale:

When will Supernatural season 15 be back on TV?

Supernatural’s final season will consist of 20 episodes that bring the story of the Winchesters, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, to a climactic end.

So far, 13 of those episodes have aired and the cast have filmed up to episode 18, but post-production on these instalments has been slowed by the temporary shutdown of visual effects and sound departments.

Fortunately, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Variety reports that Supernatural season 15 will begin broadcasting its final episodes on Thursday 8th October, culminating in the series finale on 19th November 2020.

Just before the final chapter begins, The CW will air a special retrospective titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, celebrating the show’s long history.

Back in June, Deadline reported that WB was looking to resume filming on Supernatural and several other Vancouver-based television shows, with an eye to airing as part of The CW’s autumn schedule.

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb announced that Supernatural would go on hiatus, due to production being halted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

He added: “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

So while the wait may be longer than we expected, fans can at least rest assured that they will still get the big finale that they’ve been looking forward to.

