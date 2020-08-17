When is the All Creatures Great and Small remake released? Cast, plot and latest news

After a year that’s been rubbish in almost every conceivable way, a bit of wholesome family content might be just what we need to stay sane.

Advertisement

Enter Channel 5, which is preparing to drop its All Creatures Great and Small remake, which once again adapts the stories of Yorkshire vet James Herriot (also known as Alf Wight).

Newcomer Nicholas Ralph is taking on the lead role, played by Christopher Timothy in the original series which ran for 12 years in total, and he’s joined by a star-studded supporting cast.

As anticipation builds for the big premiere, Channel 5 has now released more information on what awaits us in the series to come, including a charming trailer introducing a quirky band of characters.

Read on for everything you need to know about 2020’s All Creatures Great and Small.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is All Creatures Great and Small released?

The new series will air in September 2020 as part of Channel 5’s autumn line-up; we’ll update this page when a specific premiere date is confirmed.

The release of the brand new series coincides with the 50th anniversary of the original publication of Herriot’s cherished books.

What is All Creatures Great and Small about?

A co-production with American broadcaster PBS, the Channel 5 remake will return to the setting of James Herriot’s memoirs, working as a vet in rural Yorkshire during the 1930s and 40s.

While initially wary of his new life in the countryside, Herriot ultimately finds the local community spirit and charming animals are more than enough to win him over.

He’ll work under Siegfried Farnon, a capricious veterinary surgeon who reluctantly hires the recently qualified Herriot to join his rural practice.

Sebastian Cardwell, the digital channel controller at Channel 5, said: “James Herriot has a special place in the heart of the public and the commission of this iconic drama series, against the stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is set to bring joy to a new army of TV viewers.

“The original books affectionately captured a unique slice of British life. In challenging times we hope the charming and heartwarming stories of community and compassion will resonate with new audiences.”

Who stars in All Creatures Great and Small?

Channel 5

Newcomer Nicholas Ralph will make his television debut as the iconic vet, James Herriot. Meanwhile Samuel West (Mr. Selfridge, On Chesil Beach) will star as Siegfried Farnon, veterinary surgeon and proprietor of Skeldale House.

Anna Madeley (Deadwater Fell, Patrick Melrose) plays Mrs Hall, the resident housekeeper and matriarch of Skeldale House; Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells) plays Siegfried’s charismatic younger brother, Tristan; and Rachel Shenton (Switched at Birth, White Gold) stars as Helen Alderson, an independent local farmer’s daughter (and James’s love interest).

Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones, The Avengers) as Mrs Pumphrey, the eccentric owner of an overly indulged pekingese dog called Tricki Woo.

Matthew Lewis (Ripper Street) will play a wealthy landowner who is also vying for Helen’s affection, while Nigel Havers (Coronation Street) portrays the manager of the local racecourse.

Is there a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small?

Yes indeed! Check out the first trailer for Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small below.

Advertisement

You can order James Herriott’s All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.