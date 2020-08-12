When is Strike: Lethal White’s release date? Everything you need to know about BBC thriller

Private investigator Cormoran Strike is returning to television sooner than you might think, as the BBC recently revealed a premiere date for the next series.

Advertisement

Based on the bestselling novels by JK Rowling, published under her alternate pseudonym Robert Galbraith, the series stars Tom Burke in the title role.

Opposite him, Holliday Grainger plays professional partner Robin Ellacott, who joins him on complex criminal cases that the police have been unable to crack.

The fourth series, subtitled Lethal White, will continue on from past outings The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil, when it premieres later this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strike: Lethal White.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Strike: Lethal White on BBC One?

CONFIRMED: The brand new series will premiere on BBC One on Sunday 30th August 2020 and continuing on Monday 31st August – perfect Bank Holiday viewing.

In a treat for fans, this is the longest series of Strike to date, weighing in at four episodes in total, so we expect the series to conclude the following week.

Filming began back in September 2019, meaning that the shoot was able to finish prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread filming delays that lockdown has caused.

Lethal White follows three previous adaptations of the Strike novels shown on BBC One: The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil.

What is Strike: Lethal White about?

Based on the fourth book in the Cormoran Strike series by JK Rowling, Lethal White sees Strike and Robin on a case that takes them from the backstreets of London to the heart of Parliament and a sinister manor house in the country.

Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the private eye to investigate a heinous crime he believes he witnessed as a child. Billy struggles to remember more concrete details as he is clearly in a state of mental distress, Strike believes that he is sincere and promises to help — but the detective’s newfound fame has made covert operations difficult.

Meanwhile, Robin’s private life is unravelling as her relationship feels the strain of her commitment to her job. At the same time, Strike has his own issues.

Tom Edge, who previously adapted The Silkworm and Career of Evil, is back as screenwriter, with Sue Tully as director.

Strike: Lethal White cast

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger both reprise their roles as the will-they-won’t-they investigative double act.

Burke (The Musketeers) plays Cormoran Strike, an ex-Royal Military Police investigator who lost part of his right leg in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Grainger (Great Expectations) plays Strike’s professional partner, the clever and competent Robin Ellacott, who was first hired as his temporary secretary.

Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Kerr Logan (Alias Grace) will also return as Strike’s ex-girlfriend and Robin’s fiancé respectively.

Is there a trailer for Strike: Lethal White?

Nothing yet, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.