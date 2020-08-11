A new female-led teen comedy series is on its way to Netflix, from the creator of Orange is the New Black and one of the directors behind hit wrestling drama GLOW.

Advertisement

Teenage Bounty Hunters follows twin sisters Sterling and Blair as they aim to rebel against the adults in their sleepy town, by diving into the dangerous world of bounty hunting.

With an experienced yet reluctant mentor, the adventure that follows is more than any of them bargained for and is piled on top of their more typical high school struggles.

The first trailer was released late last month and gives a flavour of the wacky humour that awaits, pairing the wild antics of Superbad with the intense friendship of Booksmart.

Here’s everything we know about Teenage Bounty Hunters:

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Teenage Bounty Hunters released on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Teenage Bounty Hunters will be released on Netflix on Friday 14th August.

What is Teenage Bounty Hunters about?

Netflix

Teenage Bounty Hunters follows non-identical twin sisters Sterling and Blair Wesley, as they rebel against their sleepy hometown in a most unusual way.

Teaming up with experienced bounty hunter Bowser Simmons, they begin tracking down all manner of targets, from cheating partners to criminals on the run.

All the while, they’ll be coming up against typical high school challenges, including coping with crushes and revising for exams.

If the first trailer is anything to go by, Teenage Bounty Hunters takes less inspiration from heartfelt teen romcoms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and borrows more heavily from ruder offerings like Superbad.

Who is in the cast of Teenage Bounty Hunters?

The Wesley sisters are played by newcomers Maddie Phillips (Van Helsing) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (The Gifted), who aren’t actually related in real life.

Starring alongside them is Kadeem Hardison as their reluctant mentor Bowser Simmons, who recently appeared in Don Cheadle’s Emmy-nominated comedy series Black Monday.

Virginia Williams (Fuller House) and Mackenzie Astin (The Loudest Voice) play the Wesley parents, while musician and actor Method Man (The Wire) plays Bowser’s professional rival.

Teenage Bounty Hunters is produced by Jenji Kohan, creator of Orange is the New Black, and the pilot episode is directed by Jesse Peretz, who has previously worked on Netflix’s GLOW and BBC iPlayer’s Shrill.

Teenage Bounty Hunters trailer

Check out the anarchic first look below:

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.