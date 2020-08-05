Strictly 2020 ‘scraps live music performances’ as BBC makes coronavirus changes

Coronavirus is forcing studios to get creative about how they film while respecting new safety measures. Strictly Come Dancing will come back with a reduced run and is reportedly enforcing “extreme” lockdown measures for its pros.

Advertisement

And now, it’s possible that live music might be off the table too.

The show’s resident live band provides the tunes for the contestants to show off their dancing chops. Fronted by Dave Arch, it’s been a staple of the show since its inception. Strictly also features regular performances from stars, with last year’s edition welcoming the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Taylor Swift.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

However, due to social distancing measures, Strictly could scrap these altogether and find another way to provide music for the dancers to ensure safety all round. A source reportedly told The Sun: “Dave Arch and his band will be returning to the show but their roles will be modified to ensure they can perform safely.

“Rehearsals will start next month for them but it’s still not known what shape their input will take. Everyone is hoping they will be able to play live in the studio. But as with everything, it’s totally up in the air.”

A representative from Strictly Come Dancing declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

As well as the technical challenges the post-lockdown version of Strictly will undoubtedly face, there’s also the fact that judge Bruno Tonioli may be replaced this year due to his role on the Dancing with the Stars judging panel.

The judge usually flies between the UK and LA to appear on both shows but, due to travel restrictions, this might not be possible for Strictly 2020.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.