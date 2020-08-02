Deadliest Catch star Mahlon Reyes dies at age 38 leaving family “in shock”

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand who worked on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch has died at the age of 38.

According to a report in TMZ Reyes was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on July 25.

Though he survived, Reyes never regained consciousness, and his family elected to take him off of life support the next day.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

His official cause of death will be determined by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

The sad news has been confirmed by Mahlon’s wife, who said his loved ones are “completely shocked” that he suffered a “massive heart attack”, as he had no existing health conditions his family knew of.

His other half confirmed he died in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana after his heart attack last Saturday morning.

He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death.

Mahlon’s wife Heather Sullivan also informed TMZ that his Deadliest Catch crew and co-stars will scatter some of his ashes at sea.

The US media outlet reports that Mahlon had been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which he sustained while crabbing on the boat.

He had been working hard to return to Alaska for another crabbing season recently.

Mahlon began appearing on the Discovery Channel series in 2012, with recent credits on the show this year.

In a statement, a Discovery Channel spokesperson said of Mahlon’s death: “So sad. He was so young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

On July 30, fellow Deadliest Catch crewmember Nick McGlashan posted a group photo on Twitter that included Reyes, writing in the caption, “Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes.”

In addition to his wife, Mahlon is survived by their four children.

Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay. pic.twitter.com/TSSER8T6cJ — Nick McGlashan (@NickMcglashan) July 31, 2020

