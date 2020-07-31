The Voice Kids enlists fans to select winner in pre-recorded finale – here’s how you can take part

A day after ITV revealed the return of Britain’s Got Talent, the broadcaster has announced that the final of The Voice Kids will go ahead on schedule but with some significant changes.

For the first time in the show’s history, the final won’t be filmed live – the competition’s last instalment will be pre-recorded at an earlier date. The audience? You could be among them – from the comfort of your own home.

A number of fans of the show will be able to watch the finale via a protected, exclusive livestream on Saturday 22nd August 2020 as it’s filmed. As ITV tease, this home audience will have a “vital role” in selecting the ultimate winner of The Voice Kids 2020.

The finale itself will be broadcast a week later on Saturday 29th August.

Viewers wanting one of these special places should contact voicekidsaudience@itv.com to apply. ITV say that numbers are limited and subject to checks to ensure fairness and impartiality, as well as technology compatibility.

As well as the show being pre-recorded, viewers may notice several differences. Not only will the coaches – will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones – sit two meters apart from each other, but ITV say each performance will be specially choreographed to enable social distancing.

The broadcaster adds: “Above all the production team are pulling out all the stops to ensure the kids competing have a wonderful experience, can put in their best performances and find an ultimate winner.”

This Saturday, viewers can see the final round of the Blind Auditions where contestants will sing for a spot in the Battle Rounds. This stage of the competition, alongside the semi-final, was already recorded before the national lockdown was enforced in March.

The winner of The Voice Kids will receive a £30,000 prize alongside a family trip to the Universal Orlando Resort.

The Voice Kids is on ITV this Saturday at 7.25pm.