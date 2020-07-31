BAFTA TV Award winner Sian Clifford feels “lucky to have found” Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag star pays tribute to her friend and their 17-year relationship.
Fleabag star and BAFTA winner Sian Clifford said that she “feels so lucky to have found” Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who she was competing against in the Female Performance in a Comedy Programme category.
Speaking after her win at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards, Clifford said: “There’s so much history with this show and my friendship with Phoebe.”
“I worked out this morning that in a month and 18 days we’ll have known each other for 17 years and I mean that sort of makes me feel very old but also is a testament to our friendship.”
She continued: “We’ve just championed each other since that day and I just feel so lucky to have found her and to have met someone that believes in me more than I believe in myself honestly.”
The 38-year-old actress, who rose to prominence and won her BAFTA for her portrayal of uptight Claire in Fleabag, revealed that Waller-Bridge met her after she was announced as the winner, gifting her her iconic Godmother’s statue from the show in place of a BAFTA.
“We were in different buildings because there was sound feedback so we broke into our friend’s house down the road and so I was there and she stayed at hers, but we reunited after I won, she ran over and gave me Godmother’s statue,” she said.
While Clifford’s win with undoubtedly excite Fleabag fans, the actress confirmed that the critically acclaimed series won’t be back for a third series.
“I think the story is complete and the more time has worn on, we’re just more and more resolute honestly,” she said.
“It’s been a really really long and beautiful and messy and challenging journey but this is such a perfect end to it and we’re all really emotional but I think, you know, this is the last award ceremony and we’re so lucky to have been entertained at basically all of them so this is a beautiful way to say goodbye.”
Aside from Waller-Bridge, Clifford also beat out Famalam’s Gbemisola Ikumelo and Frayed’s Sarah Kendall for the comedy gong.
