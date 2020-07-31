Line of Duty stars to join RadioTimes.com for episode 1 watchalong and live aftershow

With the first-ever episode of Line of Duty set for a TV repeat on Monday 3rd August, RadioTimes.com has teamed up with AC-12 for an online watchalong and live aftershow – featuring an outrageously good line-up.

At 9pm, we’ll all be sitting down to watch series one, episode one as the police drama begins its BBC One re-run. You can join the watchalong on Twitter, where fans (and Line of Duty stars) will be tweeting using the hashtag #LineofDuty.

Then at 10pm, head on over to the Radio Times Facebook page where we’ll be running a very special exclusive live online event with the stars of the show…

Joining us for the evening will be AC-12 trio Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston, series one guest star Lennie James, DS Dot Cottan actor Craig Parkinson, writer and showrunner Jed Mercurio, and executive producer Simon Heath.

In the hour-long aftershow, we’ll be looking back at that very first episode from 2012. Marvel at DS Steve Arnott’s lack of facial hair! Delight in re-watching the story of DCI Tony Gates (Lennie James)! Relive the Gaffer’s witticisms!

The livestreamed video call will delve into the actors’ and team’s experiences of making the show, which has gone on to become one of the BBC’s flagship dramas.

We’re also assured that the Gaffer (aka Superintendent Ted Hastings actor Adrian Dunbar) will have mastered the art of the group call in time for Monday. Fingers crossed.

Lovely debrief with the @Line_of_duty team, the gaffers grasp of technology gets better better every time. One day he will figure out how to join a group call pic.twitter.com/cA0YywHhbm — martin compston (@martin_compston) July 29, 2020

As part of the event, we are now inviting fans to put your own questions to our Line of Duty guests. You can send in a question in advance by using the hashtag #RTwatch or commenting on one of our social media posts.

And on the night itself, viewers will have the chance to write comments and questions in response to the live video – we’ll be plucking out the best questions to ask during the aftershow!

The Line of Duty BBC repeat begins on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 9pm, with the aftershow on Facebook at 10pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.