Doctor Who star Colin Baker teases Five(ish) Doctors sequel

Remember The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot? The comedy spoof put together by stars of classic Doctor Who? A sequel could be the way. Well, maybe, just maybe.

That’s according to Colin Baker, who was recently asked if the Five(ish) Doctors could reunite again for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in 2023.

“In theory, I’ve spoken to Peter [Davison], Paul [McGann] and Sylvester [McCoy] about it, and they’re all up for it. If it happened, we’d do it,” he recently told Den of Geek.

“That was lovely doing [The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot]. Everyone did it for nothing. So a sequel – going back to the same well, all those camera people, make-up people, the locations for free – we would have to do it on a more commercial basis and the BBC probably wouldn’t let us do that.”

Baker also raised an interesting argument about the inclusion of former Who actor Tom Baker – who appeared as the mysterious curator – in the official anniversary episode.

“‘If you weren’t a Doctor Who fan, what was it about? For me, it was a good story, then all of a sudden they put Tom in, because it was Tom, and we could all go, ‘Ahhhh, Tom.’ You stop believing in the story. You could put us [the classic Doctors] in it, but it has to make sense.

“We were all a little bit miffed – yes, Tom did it longer than anybody else, but do you have to rub our faces in that all of the time?[…] What was he? What was he doing there?’

He added: “You’ve got to have believability. The best things on television, however far-fetched they are, have a certain internal logic. You tell me the internal logic of having Tom there?”

The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot debuted on the BBC Red Button service after the broadcast of 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor in November 2013.

It followed fictionalised versions of previous Who stars, including Baker (who previously played Sixth Doctor), Davison (Fifth Doctor) and McCoy (Seventh Doctor), as they attempted to gain a part in the anniversary episode.

The half-hour film also featured other Who stars including Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jenna Coleman, John Barrowman, then-showrunner Steven Moffat and his predecessor Russell T Davies.

