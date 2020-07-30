Where is Levi Bellfield now? Who he killed and how he was caught as Channel 5 doc explores crimes

Levi Bellfield is the focus of Channel 5 documentary, 5 Mistakes that Caught A Killer.

The fourth episode of the true-crime series, which will air on July 30 at 9pm, looks at the murders and attempted murders. which eventually put Bellfield behind bars.

So where is he now? And what exactly did he do? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Levi Bellfield?

Bellfield is an English serial killer, who was found guilty on 25 February 2008 for the murders of Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, and sentenced to life imprisonment.

On 23 June 2011, he was found guilty of the murder of Milly Dowler.

On both occasions, the judge recommended that he should never be released from prison.

Levi Bellfield is Britain’s only serial killer to be sentenced to two whole life sentences – meaning he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Where is Levi Bellfield now?

As of January 2020, Bellfield has been incarcerated in HMP Frankland, Country Durham.

Frankland is a Men’s category A prison, which has been in operation since 1983. He had previously been imprisoned at HM Prison Wakefield.

Other notorious inmates at HMP Frankland include Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Soham murderer Ian Huntley and Lee Rigby killer Michael Adebolajo.

Bellfield now goes by the name Yusaf Rahim after converting to Islam in 2016.

Has he committed any other crimes?

Bellfield has been linked to several other crimes.

His first conviction was for burglary in 1981. He was then convicted of assaulting a police officer in 1990 and went on to gather several convictions for theft and driving offences.

According to The Times, Bellfield had nine convictions to his name by 2002. Milly Dowler was Bellfield’s first victim, despite her death being the last he was tried and convicted of.

Dowler went missing on March 21, 2002, after leaving Walton-on-Thames railway station.

She was found six months later in Yateley Heath Woods, but her death remained unsolved until 2010.

Levi Bellfield 5 Mistakes that Caught A Killer is on Channel 5 at 9pm.