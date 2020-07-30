When is ITV’s Honour starring Keeley Hawes on TV?

Keeley Hawes returns to our screens this autumn in a two-part drama about the real-life so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish woman, and the subsequent police investigation.

Banaz, who left her abusive husband for another man of her own choosing, was killed on the orders of her own family, who believed that she had shamed them through her actions. She had already gone to the police prior to her death, after learning that her uncle planned to have her killed – but the police officer who interviewed her didn’t believe her.

Hawes (Bodyguard) will star as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, the officer who was given the Queen’s Police Medal for her investigation into the missing 20-year-old.

Read on for everything you need to know about Honour.

When is Honour on TV?

Filming began in September 2019. Although the drama was expected in late April 2020, Honour is now expected to air on ITV in Autumn 2020.

What is ITV’s Honour about?

The two-part series is written by Vanity Fair’s Gwyneth Hughes, and follows the investigation that took place after 20-year-old Londoner Banaz Mahmod was killed, her murder arranged by her father and uncle after she left her abusive husband and fell in love with another man.

DCI Goode swore to bring the killers to justice, a pledge that “quickly became personally consuming,” according to ITV.

Hawes – who is executive producing the series with her new company Buddy Club – said: “It is a privilege to be working on Honour…in a time when honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod’s story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Who is in the cast of Honour?

ITV

Following a recent string of hit dramas, including Bodyguard, The Durrells, and Summer of Rockets, Keeley Hawes stars as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, who led the investigation into Banaz Mahmod’s murder.

Banaz Mahmod is played by newcomer Buket Komur, while Banaz’s lover Rahmat Sulemani is played by Moe Bar-El (Tehran).

Mohamad Marid Hama, one of her three killers, is played by Carnival Row actor Waj Ali.

Why has ITV’s Honour faced backlash?

Banaz’s sister Pyazee has spoken out against Gwyneth Hughes’ script, stating that by choosing to focus on DCI Goode’s story, the drama proves problematic and fails to “honour” Banaz.

“It doesn’t really sit too well with me that that’s the angle they chose to go with because that’s not Banaz’s story, that’s somebody else’s story,” Payzee told the BBC.

“This is about somebody who lost her life very tragically and it’s not about somebody getting to tell their story. I don’t believe that it’s honouring Banaz.”

Scriptwriter Vinay Patel has also criticised the focus on Goode, stating on Twitter: “The framing on this makes me deeply uneasy, especially since the police did not take Banaz seriously when she came to them for help weeks before her murder.”

I have masses of respect for Gwyneth Hughes, she's a terrific writer. Just the framing on this makes me deeply uneasy, especially since the police did not take Banaz seriously when she came to them for help weeks before her murder:https://t.co/66ZwqNyThm — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatel) June 24, 2019

