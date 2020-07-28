Judge Dredd TV series written but on hold due to pandemic

A TV series starring dystopian superhero Judge Dredd is in its early stages of development, according to the CEO of 2000AD comics publisher Rebellion.

Advertisement

Jason Kingsley, who heads the company which produces the 2000AD comics starring Judge Dredd, told the apocalyptic YouTube chat show V2A Emergency Broadcast System that a script has been written for TV series set in Mega-City One, the post-nuclear state in which Judge Dredd lives, but the project is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want there to be a sequel [to 2012 movie Dredd]. We’ve got the rights back so we can do it, we’ve just got to get rid of this virus thing that’s going on at the moment, and then hopefully things can kick off in all sorts of different areas of making film and TV, it’s just– it’s all very messed up at the moment for everybody,” he said.

“A lot of work as been done on all sorts of different scripts actually, so Mega-City One the TV show,” he added. “Basically we can’t go into production because of the [coronavirus pandemic] and we’ve got scripts and everything is ready to go but the problem is, because of the pandemic and everybody’s funding changes and everybody’s shifting around.”

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He also said that while a deal hasn’t yet been secured with any networks or streamers to distribute the series, the company are in discussions with various people which are “quite a long way down the road”.

When asked whether Karl Urban, who played Judge Dredd in 2012 sci-fi film Dredd, and Olivia Thirlby, who portrayed rookie Cassandra Anderson, would make guest appearances, Kingsley said he would like to see them return, as well as Sylvester Stallone, who first played Dredd in 1995’s Judge Dredd.

“Well if we can get people back, you know, we even joked that it would be quite fun to get Stallone back,” he said.

Advertisement

Weekly British sci-fi comic 2000AD was first published in 1977 and is best known for its stories featuring Judge Dredd – the futuristic street judge who acts as police, judge, jury and executioner in the apocalyptic world of Mega-City One.

To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.