Made in Chelsea to resume filming with staycation trip to the country

Reality series Made in Chelsea is returning to filming next month, with some of the cast reportedly set to quarantine at a swanky country home together.

Channel 4 announced this week that production is restarting on the E4 reality series, which paused filming back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The broadcaster said that some of the cast will be “reunited in Chelsea for socially distanced shenanigans” next month, while “others are swanning off for a summer of luxury in the country”.

While Channel 4 has revealed few details about the upcoming series, the channel said that the Made in Chelsea team will be following up-to-date government guidelines and advice at all times, as “the health and safety of cast and crew remains a top priority”.

According to The Sun, the cast’s ‘summer of luxury’ is taking place in a “big country house” in Surrey, where the posh pals – including Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo, Alex Mytton and former Love Islander Zara McDermott – will stay throughout August.

“The show’s producers are unable to film a normal series because of COVID-19 so they have come up with the great idea to hire a big country house and see what unfolds,” a source told the publication.

“There’s just no way they could possibly film fights, rows and romance in ­restaurants and bars right now, so they are planning to get a place in Surrey and film throughout August.”

“Bosses are drawing up a list of just who will be going into the house, and they are even debating sticking in a rogue ex here and there to spice things up.”

Series 19 of Made in Chelsea, which has aired on E4 since 2011, ran from March until the end of April after the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in fewer episodes in the season.

