Although Whovians worldwide may be in the midst of a great Doctor Who drought – the BBC sci-fi series not expected to return until late 2020/early 2021 – fans still have some major events to look forward to. The biggest at the moment: the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home 2020.

Advertisement

As you might have guessed, this will be no usual Comic-Con panel, with the San Diego festival being hosted online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although this means that that fans won’t be able to congregate in cosplay, plenty more will be able to view the e-event.

The panel will delve into the BBC’s multi-platform Time Lord Victorious Doctor Who story, set to be told across 12 weeks in comics, novels, audio, vinyl and digital mediums.

But how exactly can you attend the Comic-Con@Home panel? And when? Here’s everything you need to know about the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel

When is the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home?

The Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home is on Saturday 15th July 2020 at 2pm local time (10pm in the UK).

How to watch the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home

Like all Comic-Con@Home panels, Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious will be streamed live on the event’s official YouTube channel. It’s expected to be uploaded in the same place later on.

A link to the exact video will be available closer to the time.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who will appear on the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home?

Andrew Sumner (head of Titan Entertainment, the publishers behind the project) will join writer Jody Houser, artist Roberta Ingranata, colourist Enrica Eren Angiolini, editor Jake Devine, senior creative editor David Leach and BBC producer James Goss to discuss the new comic series.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our handy TV Guide.