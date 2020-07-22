When does Roadkill starring Hugh Laurie air on BBC One?

From comic roles to turns playing an irritable medical genius in House and a sinister arms dealer in BBC One’s The Night Manger, there’s not much Hugh Laurie can’t put his considerable acting talents to.

Advertisement

Laurie’s latest role will see Laurie play a narcissistic Conservative minister, in a brand new political thriller by David Hare (The Hours) and co-starring Peaky Blinders’ Helen McCrory and Cursed star Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The first-look picture of Laurie in the role was released in July and anticipation is building for the new series.

Read on for everything you need to know about upcoming BBC One drama Roadkill.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

When is Roadkill on TV?

The four-part thriller will air in 2020, the BBC has confirmed.

A first-look image of Hugh Laurie in character was released in July 2020 (see above), showing his character Peter Laurence waving to press and spectators in Downing Street.

What is Roadkill about?

Hugh Laurie plays Peter Laurence, a self-made Conservative minister who “embod[ies] the fictional future of the Conservative party”.

Charismatic and self-interested, Peter is hit by a series of public revelations about his private life and his work as a minister. However, Peter is untroubled by guilt as he attempts to out-run his enemies and his past, with his eyes on the ultimate political prize.

All four episodes will be helmed by Line of Duty director Michael Keillor, while the series is written by screenwriter David Hare (Collateral, The Reader).

“I first worked with Hugh Laurie in 1987 when he set off on his riveting change of direction from adroit comedian to commanding dramatic actor,” Hare said. “I can’t wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill.”

Mike Marsland / Getty Images

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said: “Roadkill is a thriller which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power.

“Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor who will play this fictional role with utter conviction, and it is a great honour to work once again with David Hare and The Forge to bring this brilliantly sharp and funny drama to BBC1.”

Who is in the cast of Roadkill?

Comic-turned-dramatic actor Hugh Laurie plays ruthless politician Peter Laurence. Laurie is known for a wide variety of roles, ranging from comic turns in Blackadder and Jeeves and Wooster, to Veep, The Night Manager and his Emmy-winning role in House.

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory has been cast as the Prime Minister, Dawn Ellison.

They will be joined by a host of stars including Dublin Murders’ Sarah Greene, Poldark’s Pip Torrens, Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen and Miranda’s Patricia Hodge.

Other names include Saskia Reeves (Us), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water, Capital).

Is there a trailer for Roadkill?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.