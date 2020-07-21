Paddy McGuinness to host new BBC singing game show I Can See Your Voice

Paddy McGuinness is set to host the BBC’s new singing competition, I Can See Your Voice.

The Top Gear presenter will host the new BBC primetime show, which promises a spin on game shows with two teams of players attempting to guess who can and can’t sing from a mystery line-up of singers in front of them.

The catch is they have to try to predict which ones have the voice of an angel and which are more nails on a chalkboard without ever having heard them sing a single note.

The teams will be aided by a panel of celebrity experts, including a different singing superstar guest each week.

The game show format is based on a series with first aired in South Korea back in 2015 and even won an International Emmy nomination for Best Non-scripted Entertainment Program.

McGuinness said in a statement: “A show like this doesn’t come along very often so I am thrilled to have been asked to host I Can See Your Voice.”

“It’s bonkers, silly and the ultimate family night in! Everyone can play along at home and I’m looking forward to welcoming the good and the bad to our stage,” he added. “The show has been a huge success around the world so here’s to making it the one to watch in the UK in 2021.”

The 46-year-old rose to fame with his roles in That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, before branching out into a presenting career with ITV’s Take Me Out and the BBC’s Catchpoint.

If you “can’t sing to save your life”, but think you have what it takes to convince people that you’re talented on the mic, you can now apply to be on I Can See Your Voice. Find details on how to get involved at www.bbc.co.uk/takepart.

All applicants must be aged 18 and over (by 1st July 2020), with the application deadline falling on Friday 14th August 2020.

I Can See Your Voice will air on the BBC later this year. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.