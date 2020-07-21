BAFTA TV Awards pre-show to live stream online in place of red carpet

We’ve known for a while that the delayed BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony will look a bit different than previous years’ iterations of the event – and now another new change has been unveiled by the Academy.

BAFTA has announced that a live streamed Pre-Show will precede this year’s ceremony, taking the place of the usual red carpet programme which documents the nominees arriving at the venue.

The show will be hosted by comedian Tom Allen and will include interviews with nominees and celebrity guest presenters in studio and via video link-up.

Available to view on all of BAFTA’s social channels – Twitter, YouTube and Facebook – the pre-show will begin at 6pm and lead into the main event at 7pm.

A statement from BAFTA announcing the news read, “The Virgin Media BAFTAs recognise the very best in television from 2019 and the industry’s finest are here to get us ready for the big night.”

The ceremony had originally been scheduled for Spring before a postponement was announced in March as the extent of the coronavirus pandemic became clear- with the awards now being held on July 31st, presented by first-time BAFTA host Richard Ayoade.

It is the first time the awards have ever been presented behind closed doors, with the nominees invited to get involved through a combination of video link-ups and pre-recorded acceptance speeches.

The full list of BAFTA 2020 TV nominations was announced on Thursday 4th June 2020, with Sky Atlantic’s miniseries Chernobyl leading the way with 14 nominations, including best miniseries, best leading actor for Jared Harris and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard.

Other programmes to score impressive nomination hauls include Netflix’s hit royal series The Crown with seven as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed comedy series Fleabag and Joe Barton’s crime epic Giri/Haji, both of which picked up six nominations.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards air on Friday 31st July at 7pm on BBC One – find out what else is on with our TV Guide