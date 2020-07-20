Doctor Who fans post support for Sacha Dhawan after casting criticism

It says something about Doctor Who that even the series’ villains are beloved by fans – and a new campaign in support of current Master actor Sacha Dhawan shows that even the Doctor’s greatest foe is held close to the heart(s) of Whovians.

#SachaOurMaster I for one hope we get to see Sacha in the role for many years to come. Absolutely my favourite on-screen Master. An absolute king and my favourite performance in Doctor Who to be perfectly honest! ???? pic.twitter.com/0iPCkqwYBk — Dewi (@DewiRMedia) July 20, 2020

Fans began posting on the hashtag #SachaOurMaster after the actor shared a negative comment about his casting as the first actor of colour to play the long-running villain, with thousands of Doctor Who viewers from around the world offering support and sharing their memories of his time in the role.

Sacha breathed new life into a character I didn't think I was that interested to see return. He isn't evil because that's what it says on the page; you feel that deep, ingrained mania that tells him there's no point in being good if being bad is this much fun. #SachaOurMaster pic.twitter.com/kVHchSZb1o — Billy Garratt-John (@GarrattJohn) July 20, 2020

Many took the time to highlight Dhawan’s energetic performance and chemistry with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor as highlights of his short time in the role so far, while others noted his new take on the character had reignited their interest in the Master.

Morning everyone. Sacha and Jodie are amazing together. They are up there with Pertwee and Delgado, or Capaldi and Gomez, for me in terms of best Doctor-Master dynamic. That is all.#SachaOurMaster pic.twitter.com/tTWKClNmc9 — Sir Matt of Bate (@melikeydrwho) July 20, 2020

Still others said that he was their favourite Master in the character’s 49-year-existence, even beating out critically-acclaimed incarnations from Roger Delgado and Michelle Gomez.

Post to appreciate Sacha Dhawan as the master. Love everything about him and is definitely my favourite master in doctor who so far ❤️ His range is fantastic exploring different sides of him #DoctorWho #SachaOurMaster pic.twitter.com/eZ6MTRafKK — Safe Space Who ???? (@SafeSpaceDrWho) July 20, 2020

And interestingly, this isn’t the first grassroots hashtag campaign involving Doctor Who to crop up on social media recently.

In fact, the #SachaOurMaster hashtag appears to be something of a follow-up to a similar show of support for Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor, with many #JodieOurDoctor tributes similarly appearing on Twitter over the last few weeks to defend Whittaker’s performance from online critics.

I love that the fandom has come together twice now to show appreciation for the two major actors in the new series' with #JodieOurDoctor and #SachaOurMaster, they deserve to know how loved they are by the fans. — Pika (@GWCPika) July 19, 2020

This hashtag itself was a response to viewers who criticised Whittaker’s Doctor under the hashtag #NotMyDoctor, the call-and-response stretching back for quite a while.

At time of writing thousands of tweets had the #SachaOurMaster hashtag trending in the UK, which is quite a feat considering that Doctor Who hasn’t been on TV since early March.

friendly reminder that sacha dhawan is an incredibly talented actor with a range wider than the sky, and any production would be lucky to have him ????????✨ #SachaOurMaster pic.twitter.com/zwt9AOyx65 — stan barack stemis (@xryptid) July 20, 2020

Clearly, a lot of fans feel pretty strongly about this particularly Masterful performance. Fingers crossed that they still have a few years to enjoy Dhawan in action.

for every comment of hate, theres a thousand of love #SachaOurMaster pic.twitter.com/U62vYby5Xd — bee the sacha bot ✨ (@tardisfacts) July 19, 2020

UPDATE: We certainly know one person all the support has meant a lot to.

Thank you to each and everyone of you for your love and support. ????????❤️???????? https://t.co/HZhZwyECtr — Sacha Dhawan (@sacha_dhawan) July 20, 2020

