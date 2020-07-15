Accessibility Links

Doctor Who actor Maurice Roeves dies aged 83

The actor appeared in huge diversity of roles, from Cheers to EastEnders and Doctor Who.

Maurice Roeves

Scottish actor Maurice Roëves, who appeared alongside Daniel Day Lewis in Last of the Mohicans and Ted Danson in Cheers, has died at the age of 83.

His uncompromising demeanour and Glasgow background lead to him often appearing as a hardman, but his wife, Vanessa, told the BBC that in truth he was a ‘softie’.

She revealed that Roëves had been in poor health for some time before his death.

Roëves had the type of career that most actors can only dream about. He moved between the stage and screen and worked extensively in his home country, Scotland, as well as in London and in the US.

He was so wide-ranging and highly regarded that he appeared in Doctor Who in the UK and Star Trek in the US.

Roëves played a gunrunner Stotz in the four-part Doctor Who serial The Caves of Androzani in 1984, a storyline that culminated in the regeneration of the Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison).

In 1993 he appeared as a Roman captain in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the same year he guest-starred in an episode of Cheers and a year after he acted in Baywatch and Last of the Mohicans.

His agent, Lovett Logan, tweeted their sympathy and said that Roëves was “a real gentleman and a delight to have as a client”.

More to follow…

