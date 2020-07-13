ITV announces sequel to 1999 factual drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence

ITV is producing a follow-up series to The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, a true crime drama aired in 1999 about a black teenager killed in a racially motivated attack.

A-Level student Stephen Lawrence was waiting for a bus in Eltham, southeast London in April 1993, when a group of white youths ganged up on him and stabbed him to death.

The horrifying case drew much media attention and the lack of justice served prompted 1998’s damning Macpherson report, which declared the Metropolitan Police Service as institutionally racist. The results of the report brought about wide-spread change in the law and police practices.

Writer-director Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips) first adapted the story into a feature-length television drama, which followed Stephen’s parents, Doreen and Neville, on their mission for justice.

This follow-up three-part series, titled Stephen, has their full support and will continue from 2006, as their tireless work alongside DCI Clive Driscoll eventually led to the conviction of two of the gang members responsible.

Deadline reports that Greengrass will return as an executive producer on the project, which will be written by Frank and Joe Cottrell Boyce, with Alrick Riley as director.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence said: “I am aware that the experience of police racism that we suffered as a family has been the experience of many in the UK. I hope that the film and the drama which has been commissioned will provide some insight into what we went through and give some hope to others that justice can eventually prevail.”

Neville Lawrence added: “It is important that the next part of the story is told, particularly at a time when, thanks to the Black Lives Matter campaign, concerns around institutional racism are so prominent.”

The Murder of Stephen Lawrence will be repeated at 9pm on Thursday 16th July on ITV. The upcoming follow-up does not yet have a scheduled premiere date or confirmed cast.

