The Voice Kids coach Paloma Faith on returning to red chair after four years

Paloma Faith is back in her big red chair after four years away from The Voice, but this time she’ll be coaching some youngsters.

The Voice Kids will launch today with Paloma joining stalwarts, will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

But how is Paloma feeling about being back in the hot seat? Well, speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, the Only Love Can Hurt Like This hitmaker said she has never been a part of anything so “uplifting” before.

“I feel like I’ve never experienced this much kindness in one room in all my years in the spotlight and it made me feel elated because it’s so special working with the kids,” Paloma revealed.

She continued: “It’s super up-lifting. Everyone I’m working with is amazing and have hearts of gold. There’s something really special about these children because they’re so pure. It does make you reflect a little bit on life and how in adulthood you get sort of broken down a bit.

“These kids have fearlessness we can learn from as adults. They’re fearless about their individuality and they are so different. I feel blessed and honoured to be in their company, I feel really blessed and honoured.”

And it seemed the other long-standing stars of the show were pleased to have the superstar back on board.

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am explained: “Paloma is a bundle of joy and the only thing that’s changed since we last worked together is that she now has a bundle of joy. Paloma is like so transparent with her emotions. The core of Paloma is fun and uniqueness and I just love her energy. When we worked for the BBC and now we do The Voice Kids, she’s a joy to be around.”

Host Emma Willis was keen to say how Paloma is “the same” whether she’s on screen or off screen – what you see is what you get.

“Will describes her perfectly in the first episode where he says, ‘She brings colour, excitement, fun’, and she’s all of those things.”

The Voice Kids auditions start tonight and will see some seriously talented youngsters from across the UK perform for our superstar panel of coaches to make it through to the next round.

The Voice Kids starts tonight on ITV at 7.25pm.