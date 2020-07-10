When is Condor season two on TV?

British actor Max Irons returns for a second season of Condor, in which he plays an idealistic millennial CIA analyst whose entire department is killed in season one after he discovers a potential biological weapon that threatens the lives of millions.

When is Condor season 2 on TV?

Condor season two will premiere on Sky One on Wednesday 15th July at 9pm for UK viewers.

The second season was confirmed back in July 2018, with filming taking place in Budapest the following summer.

Condor season two episodes: What will happen next?

Based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady, the action-packed, 10-part season one saw CIA analyst Joe Turner (Max Irons) uncover a conspiracy involving a lethal biological weapon (in this case, a deadly plague) – which results in his entire office being killed in retaliation, and a target being put on his head.

An official synopsis from Sky reveals that at the start of season two, Joe is living a nomadic existence in Europe and hiding from his past when he is approached by a Russian agent, who says he can identify a mole within the CIA in exchange for protection – and Joe realises that he may not be able to avoid his past forever.

“While Joe is busy avoiding his past, it catches up with him in the form of a mysterious Russian intelligence officer who claims to be an asset working for Joe’s Uncle Bob (William Hurt),” the synopsis reads.

“The officer’s life is in danger and he’s willing to trade the identity of a Russian mole in the CIA for safe passage. Joe is reluctant to help – he wants nothing to do with the CIA – but events back home compel Joe to take action and force him to face the life he thought he’d left behind.”

Condor season two trailer

There’s no trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any new clips or teasers.

