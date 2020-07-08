A new series of Supernanny USA is arriving on E4 this summer

Parents struggling to keep children in check during the lockdown period are in luck: discipline don Jo Frost is back on our screens with new episodes of Supernanny USA, nine years after the last series aired.

The reality series, which began airing on Lifetime in the US back in January, is crossing the pond and landing on E4 later this month.

Supernanny Frost, who has over 30 years experience in parental expertise, will be travelling across the US to coach families and make big changes within only days to restore peace to households.

E4 promises we’ll be seeing Frost deal with a variety of parenting dilemmas, “from children who act out and won’t listen, to those tweens with too much screen time, fussy fad eaters and teenagers at war with their parents who just can’t agree on how to raise their kids”.

“But how will they react to Jo’s new tasks ahead and will Frost be able to iron out the chaos and win over these families, or will they all rebel and be sent to a time out?

“Expect conflict and crocodile tears to be unleashed when Supernanny USA arrives on E4 later this July,” the press release says.

Supernanny’s British series, which made professional nanny Frost a household name, aired on Channel 4 from 2004 until 2008, while the US version began in 2005, with the last series airing in 2011. Supernanny has since been adapted for 22 countries.

During the nine-year Supernanny hiatus, Frost has hosted a variety of parenting programmes, including Jo Frost: Extreme Parental Guidance, Family S.O.S with Jo Frost, Family Matters, Nanny on Tour and Jo Frost On Britain’s Killer Kids, which aired in 2017.

Supernanny USA will air on E4 on 20th July at 9pm and continues every Monday. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.