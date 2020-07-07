Antiques Roadshow confirms socially-distanced summer series is open for applications

Wind and rain never got in the way of the Antiques Roadshow experts – and neither will a lockdown, with the announcement that the BBC has commissioned a socially-distanced series.

Advertisement

The beloved antiques series, hosted by Fiona Bruce for the past 12 seasons, usually goes on the road and invites large crowds to attend filming, but that will be impossible this year. So, instead, viewers are invited to fill out a ‘Share Your Story’ online form detailing their precious objects.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A small group of viewers who have written in advance will be able to attend certain events by invitation only. Upcoming locations are listed on the website (linked below).

Bruce said that the new measures reflected the “extraordinary times” we live in amid the coronavirus pandemic and that she is still excited to see the treasures hidden away in viewers’ homes.

“Normally we welcome around 5,000 people to each Antiques Roadshow,” she said, “but of course in these extraordinary times we will have to do things very differently. We’ve come up with a new way to safely film the show yet still bring you amazing items and stories. I can’t wait to see what treasures you have hidden in your homes.”

Robert Murphy, BBC Studios Series Editor, gave further details on how the series will differ from previous years.

“To keep everybody safe and comply with current government and WHO regulations we have planned our filming days very differently this year,” he said.

“We won’t be holding large open events, but we will be inviting people who have written in advance to attend. Our team of experts are looking forward to seeing your heirlooms and finds so do go to our website and let us know about your treasures. We could be inviting you on the show to find out if that mystery object that’s been gathering dust all these years is actually worth a fortune!”

One of the joys of watching Antiques Roadshow is when a visitor’s nondescript object turns out to worth hundreds or thousands of pounds – like Faberge flower ornament worth £1 million. If you think you may have some buried treasure in your attic, write in at the website below.

Find your nearest venue on our website and to share your story, click here.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.