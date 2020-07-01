Robin of Sherwood, classic TV series, returns for new story recorded in lockdown

The classic 1980s TV series Robin of Sherwood has been revived in lockdown for a special new story.

Spiteful Puppet, a production company who have been producing new Robin of Sherwood stories on audio since 2016 as part of a deal with ITV Studios, have recorded a new 45-minute, full-cast drama called Fitzwarren’s Well.

You can listen to a trailer, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, below:

The story is led by original cast member Judi Trott as Maid Marian, with Barnaby Eaton-Jones, Creative Director for Spiteful Puppet, saying: “In the past, all the original actors have returned for the new audio adventures and we’ve been delighted to have Michael Praed and Jason Connery lead the cast as their respective Robin Hoods.

“However, we were very eager to give Maid Marion her moment in the spotlight and this new audio relies on her bravery, intelligence and guile.”

Eaton-Jones added: “The challenges of recording remotely have been something I’ve conquered before with past productions before the recent pandemic, so it’s not new to me but it’s not a simple process.

“I’ve enjoyed marrying up performances and making sure that it sounds like everyone was in a studio all together and not sat on their own in a makeshift recording booth. All kudos to sound designer and editor, Joseph Fox, who has created miracles in that department.

“I’m also indebted to writer Jennifer Ash, who took my conceptual idea for the story and created a script that is linked so well with the television series and seamlessly fits with the style of the late, great creator and writer of the show, Richard ‘Kip’ Carpenter.”

Robin of Sherwood: Fitzwarren’s Well – a story that “echoes what is happening around us” in 2020 – is set during the third series of the TV show’s run, between the episodes Rutterkin and The Time of the Wolf. The release will also see Ian Ogilvy (Return of the Saint) reprise his role of Lord Edgar of Huntington, Robin Hood’s nasty uncle, from the former episode.

“It felt really good reprising my original role in Robin of Sherwood, especially since I felt the character of Lord Edgar was never fully developed in the TV series – and now I’ve been given a chance in the audio series to flesh him out, as it were – even if not actually in the flesh,” Ogilvy said.

Joining Trott and Ogilvy will be actress and presenter Sarah Greene as the enigmatic Lady of the Well, Daniel Abineri as Herne the Hunter (played in the original show by Daniel’s father John Abineri) and Jon Culshaw as Will Scarlet (originally played by Ray Winstone).

Robin of Sherwood: Fitzwarren’s Well will be available as a digital download from Spiteful Puppet’s website, alongside a range of other Robin of Sherwood audios and books.

