Which stars have been revealed on Celebrity Snoop Dogs?

The show we were all waiting for – Celebrity Snoop Dogs – kicked off on Channel 4 on Friday 26th June, as we got to take a peek inside the homes of two celebrities with the help of their pet pooches.

Advertisement

With a GoPro camera strapped to each dog, we were able to get a glimpse of the houses in attempt to piece together the clues and work out who just who might be behind the door of each house.

So which famous faces have already been revealed on the show?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Shirley Ballas

The first episode invited viewers into the home of Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, through the eyes of her loveable pet dog Charlie.

The 59-year-old relocated to England after living in Los Angeles, and now resides in a stunning open-plan home, which was built in the 80s.

On the Channel 4 show, viewers got a glimpse at the exterior of her home complete with a striking black front door, an elegant canopy and beautiful plants placed at the entrance.

Indoors featured an open plan design with under floor heating and huge floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout the lower level.

Viewers instantly fell in love with Shirley’s plush bedroom and walking wardrobe containing some of the show stopping outfits we’re used to seeing her wear on the BBC One show.

“Shirley has a belting gaff,” one wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Bridges

Viewers also got the chance to snoop at comedian Kevin Bridges’ luxury, Glasgow home.

Kevin’s beloved labrador, Annie, took fans through the house, showing off a cosy interior with some very state-of-the-art technology.

Kevin and his wife Kerry Monaghan’s sprawling countryside crib has a carefully understated living room with a wooden carving on Annie, alongside a pale grey bespoke sofa for the pooch which replicates the human sized versions in the room.

The walls are lined with football scarves and jerseys, including one with the name Bridges on the back, which revealed who might live there.

Advertisement

Celebrity Snoop Dogs is on Channel 4 at 8.30pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.