Fleabag’s Hot Priest joins Normal People stars in surprise crossover sketch

Fleabag‘s Hot Priest has made a surprise appearance in a special extra episode of hit drama Normal People – recorded for RTE’s Comic Relief in Ireland.

The short episode sees Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) separately confessing to the popular character, played by Andrew Scott – eventually revealing that Marianne has stolen Connell’s much lusted after chain.

At that point the pair realise that they are each on one side of the same confessional booth, and they start talking about their relationship while the priest tries in vain to intervene, before the trio sing the Tracy Chapman song Baby Can I Hold You.

The sketch was one of two special episodes produced for Comic Relief, with the other imagining Marianne and Connell’s life together 40 years into the future – and both sketches were filmed at a social distance in light of current lockdown restrictions.

Mescal shared the clip on Twitter, urging fans to donate to the charity after watching.

DONATE PLEASE. (I’m screaming because I’m excited) https://t.co/ubcBei5KPC — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) June 26, 2020

Fleabag and Normal People are among the most popular – and critically lauded – TV shows of recent times, and so the crossover unsurprisingly saw a hugely positive reaction from fans.

One fan tweeted, “Loved that #NormalPeople sketch just perfect. Just adore Andrew Scott. Genius putting them together. Paul Mescal is a fab singer.”

Another added, “The Normal People confession box sketch is the best the I’ve ever seen on @RTEOne No contest!”

And a third claimed, “The #NormalPeople #Fleabag mash-up has totally saved the day! Brilliant. Dear God, they can sing too. Is there no end to their talents?”

Normal People, which is based on Sally Rooney’s award-winning novel of the same name, debuted this year to huge acclaim, with Mescal and Edgar-Jones’ performances singled out for praise.

Fleabag and Normal People are both available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer