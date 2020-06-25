Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior axed in the UK

Disney is closing its host of UK children’s channels after negotiations with Sky and Virgin reportedly fell-through.

According to Broadcast, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior will come off air at the end of September this year.

The linear channels will become elements of Disney Plus, which will remain available on Sky.

Disney told Broadcast in a statement: “From 1 October, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK.”

“The direct-to-consumer service, which garnered more than 54.5 million subscribers worldwide in its first seven months, will now premiere all the latest films, series and specials from the three Disney Channels, along with offering a rich and expansive back catalogue of Disney Channel titles in the UK, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Descendants 3 and Phineas and Ferb.”

“The Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business and continues to execute distribution agreements for Disney channels in many markets where Disney+ is also available, with the goal of giving our fans multiple entry points to our storytelling,” the company added.

The withdrawals of Disney’s linear channels is specific to the UK only and not other European countries.

Natural history and wildlife channel National Geographic and US entertainment channel Fox are to remain on Sky and Virgin.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment.