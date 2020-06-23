I May Destroy You soundtrack – all the songs and music in season one

Michaela Coel’s powerful drama series I May Destroy You has rightly sparked questions conversations about the issue of sexual consent, which is raised and examined again and again throughout the series.

Advertisement

But the show’s soundtrack has also attracted attention, with its use of female artists and current songs that wouldn’t feel out of place in a London club right now (if they were open, at least) – none of the songs feel dated, which suits the modern, millennial lifestyle that central character Arabella (Coel) both lives and writes about in her novels.

Artists featured in the show’s soundtrack range from Little Simz (“Picture Perfect”) and Hardy Caprio (“Rapper”), to Sweet Female Attitude (“Flowers”) and Paigey Cakey (“Boogie”).

Read on for the songs and music featured in HBO/BBC drama I May Destroy You.

I May Destroy You season one songs

Picture Perfect by Little Simz

OMG by Sampa the Great

Malamente by ROSALÍA

Nightmares by Easy Life

Pull Up by Blanco

Something About Us by Daft Punk

Give Me Your Love by The Bricks

Rapper by Hardy Caprio

Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) by Young T & Bugsey

Scrappy by Wookie

Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude

Sunshine (Wookie Main Mix) by Gabrielle

Love Shy by Kristine Blond

Babycakes by 3 of a Kind

A Little Bit of Luck by DJ Luck & MC Neat

Girls Like Us by The B‐15 Project

Shesha by De Mthuda & Njelic

Memories by Kamikaze

Ye by Burna Boy

Lizard Street by Oscar Jerome

Keep on Rising by Per Ljungqvist & Donnie Dragon

Intro by Ria Boss

Cola by Arlo Parks

Mr. Sun (miss da sun) by Greentea Peng

How To Get By by April + Vista

Dreaming About You by The Blackbyrds

Beautiful Day by Tantsui

What’s It Like? by Oscar #Worldpeace

The I May Destroy You soundtrack can also be listened to on Spotify, here:

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

I May Destroy You originally aired on BBC One and can be watched as a boxset on BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Guide