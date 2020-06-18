When is Perry Mason on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV? What is it about?

A new HBO miniseries based on iconic fictional character Perry Mason is set to debut in the near future – with Matthew Rhys taking on the role of the title character, who first appeared in a series of novels written by Erle Stanley Gardner.

This is not the first time a show based on the character has aired – a popular CBS series ran for nine seasons from 1957 to 1966 – and it seems that the time is now right for a reboot.

Set in 1931, during the Great Depression, Los Angeles is not struggling to the same extent as the rest of the country – with the city benefiting from an Oil Boom, the Olympic Games and of course the glamour of Hollywood.

The shows traces the origins of the classic character Perry Mason, before he became a criminal defence lawyer, as he is faced with the case of the decade, leading him on a relentless pursuit of the truth…

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Perry Mason on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV?

The show debuts across the Atlantic on HBO on Sunday June 21st. As is the case with most big HBO shows it will then make its way to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV – airing the following day on Monday 22nd June at 9pm, and available on demand thereafter.

Perry Mason cast

The Americans star Matthew Rhys stars as Perry Mason, the part originally played by Raymond Burr, and he is joined by a vast supporting cast including John Lithgow (The Crown) Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Juliet Rylance (McMafia), Chris Chalk (Gotham) and Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire).

Perry Mason trailer

You can watch Sky Atlantic’s official trailer for the series below.

In the first-look teaser, we see that Mason is at this point working as an investigator – down on his luck, he tries to to get to the bottom of a high-profile “kidnapping gone way wrong”.

