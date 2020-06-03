Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Capture returning to BBC One for second series

The Capture returning to BBC One for second series

Holliday Grainger will be returned as DI Rachel Carey for a second series of the surveillance thriller. **CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE CAPTURE SEASON ONE**

Credit: BBC

Surveillance drama The Capture will return to BBC One for a second series after the show became BBC iPlayer’s biggest new title of 2019.

Advertisement

Holliday Grainger (Patrick Melrose, Cinderella) will reprise her role as DI Rachel Carey for series two, which will be written by the show’s creator and director Ben Chanan.

The show’s renewal follows the success of the first series, which received over 22 million requests on BBC iPlayer, according to the BBC.

The Capture season two will pick up after series one’s (spoiler alert) shock ending, which saw Carey join the dodgy correction team whose conspiracy she had sought to expose.

“I’m excited to be joining Ben Chanan and the team for series two of The Capture,” Holliday Grainger said.

“Ben’s meticulously researched world challenges the boundary between possible and probable dark truths and constantly keeps you guessing. I can’t wait to explore what he has in store for Rachel Carey next.”

While creator Chanan teased that the upcoming series will see Carey “fall deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation”, having only “just scratched the surface of this conspiracy”.

Advertisement

Series one of The Capture is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about The Capture

Credit: BBC
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

The Capture and Bodyguard

Is BBC conspiracy thriller The Capture the next Bodyguard?

The Capture episode 5

The Capture episode 5 reveals what REALLY happened

The Capture

BBC1’s The Capture: Is Shaun guilty, and where is Hannah?

The Capture

The Capture writer on the true meaning of THAT ending