Murder in the Outback – what’s the true story behind the Channel 4 documentary?

New Channel 4 documentary Murder in the Outback is reopening the case of British backpacker Peter Falconio, who went missing in the Australian outback in 2001.

Bradley John Murdoch was convicted of his murder in 2005, but Falconio’s body has ever been found.

It was a story that dominated headlines around the world at the time and Channel 4’s four-part documentary is being billed as “one of the most detailed re-investigations ever mounted”.

So what actually happened on that fateful night?

Who was Peter Falconio?

Peter was a British backpacker from Hepworth in West Yorkshire, whose disappearance in the Australian outback made the news in 2001. He was aged 28 at the time.

He met his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, in 1996 and they lived together while he studied at Brighton University. In 2000, they packed their bags for an incredible trip around the world, taking in countries like Nepal, Thailand and Cambodia, before heading to Australia for their roadtrip through the outback.

What happened to Peter Falconio?

The story starts with Peter’s girlfriend, Joanne Lees. On the 14th July 2001, the 27-year old flagged down a truck on a quiet part of the Stuart Highway in Central Australia. She was deeply distressed, explaining that she and Peter had been attacked on the road. She believed Peter had been shot, but she had been able to escape their attackers.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The couple had been on a road trip for eight months, and were travelling across the outback in their camper van together. Joanne recounted the evening’s events to ITV interviewer Martin Bashir in 2002 and explained that they were driving in the pitch black, on deserted roads, when a car started following them. They wanted the car to overtake but it drove up alongside them and the driver gestured at the couple to pull over to the side of the road.

Joanne recalls Peter going to the back of the car with the other driver, where they were examining the exhaust pipe. Peter asked her to rev the engine, as if trying to fix the car, but then there was a bang, which Joanne later thought was the sound of Peter being shot. Joanne says the next thing she knew was the stranger at the car door pointing a gun at her.

The man threatened her, tied her hands behind her back, and tried to abduct her, but she managed to get away and hide in the grass until, hours later, she was able to flag down a passer-by in a truck, who drove her to nearby Barrow Creek.

Who is Bradley John Murdoch?

Fairfax Media via Getty Images

It took a long time for anyone to be convicted of the attack – in fact, the huge police manhunt went on for 16 months. A tip-off finally led to the arrest of Bradley John Murdoch, described as a “small-time drug runner”. He denied the charges but was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, even though Peter’s body was never found.

Murdoch appealed against his conviction several times, but it was upheld and he is currently serving life imprisonment – he will be eligible for parole in 2032, when he will be aged 74.

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery airs on Sunday 7th June on Channel 4 at 9:15pm.