Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

BBC One’s Pointless Celebrities is back again this weekend, with a variety of sci-fi and fantasy stars taking to the podiums.

Advertisement

Presented by Alexander Armstrong, who is assisted by the knowledgeable Richard Osman, four pairs of celebs take to the Pointless podiums for the chance to bag £2,500 for a charity of their choice.

So far we’ve seen famous families, ’80s stars and Eurovision contestants take on the Pointless challenge, and this weekend (30th May) we’ll see some famous sitcom stars test their obscure knowledge…

Richard Gibson and Kim Hartman

Richard Gibson and Kim Hartman will be saying ‘Allo ‘Allo to Alexander and Richard this week.

Besides his role as Gestapo Officer Herr Otto Flick in the iconic ’80s sitcom, Gibson has worked extensively in film and theatre and guest starred in Doctor Who, while Hartman, who played Private Helga Geerhart, has also made appearance on Casualty and Grange Hill.

The pair have also created a Flick and Helga fan club – making numerous cabaret appearances using songs and sketches in character for fans of the show.

Jeffrey Holland and Perry Benson

Holland and Benson are both sitcom veterans – having each appeared in a number of classic British comedies, and the pair starred together in You Rang M’Lord from 1988 to 1993.

Holland’s most famous role probably remains his turn as Spike Dixon on Hi-de-Hi, a role he played for eight years in the ’80s, while he was also a lead in Oh, Doctor Beeching! and had a recurring role on Are You Being Served?

Benson is prolific in the world of sitcoms – having also starred in Oh, Doctor Beeching! alongside Holland before appearing in Operation Good Guys from 1997 to 2000.

Ewen MacIntosh and Patrick Baladi

These two will be hoping for a successful day at The Office when they compete for the Pointless trophy.

Both had supporting roles on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s landmark early ’00s sitcom, with MacIntosh playing deadpan accountant Keith Bishop (he of Scotch Egg fame) and Baladi starring as David Brent’s boss Neil Godwin.

MacIntosh’s CV also includes roles in theater and radio, while Baladi has appeared in Sky 1 drama Stella and Stephen Holmes in the ITV thriller Marcella.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Abdullah Afzal and Nina Wadia

Abdullah Afzal is best known for his role as Amjad Malik on BBC One sitcom Citizen Khan and has also appeared on BBC Three comedy Lunch Monkeys.

He will be joined at the podium by Nina Wadia, who has appeared in a wealth of comedy classics including sketch show Goodness Gracious Me and sitcoms Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours. She also starred alongside Afzal in one episode of Citizen Khan and played the character of Zainab Masood in EastEnders for six years between 2007 and 2013.

Advertisement

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 30th May on BBC One at 7:55pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.