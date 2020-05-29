Coronavirus? That isn’t going to stop The Graham Norton Show. Despite the COVID-19 crisis forcing the country into lockdown, the BBC One chat show has managed to remain on the airwaves. Albeit with a few major changes.

Rather than Hollywood stars assembling in a BBC studio in front of a live audience, they’ll join Norton on a virtual red sofa via some clever video conferencing software (Zoom, basically).

But who will be on tonight’s show? And will there be a musical guest? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Lady Gaga, Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Josh Gad and Mic will Michaela Coel feature in tonight’s show (22nd May).

Although mainly there to speak about her new album, Chromatica, Gaga also drops a brilliant anecdote about her security run-in during the Oscars (she won Best Actress).

“My sister and I were barrelling through champagne backstage and when we left, I didn’t tell anyone, and I still had the diamond [a priceless jewel lent to her by jewellers Tiffany’s] on,” she told Norton.

“Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it – when I went to Madonna’s house, security guards were side-eyeing me and eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany’s security politely removed it from my neck!”

Also, Chris Evans joins Norton to answer what we all want to know: will there be more Captain America? Answer: probably not. “It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion,” Evans says. It was such a good experience and I think it’s better left that way.”

Frozen Josh Gad will also join the virtual Red Sofa, revealing his family are tired of him adopting the voice of Olaf, his character from the movie. “[My daughters] are somewhat over Olaf at this point,” he says.

“I have to remind them that Olaf pays for their school, the roof over their head and those quesadillas they love eating. So Olaf isn’t going anywhere soon if they want to keep eating and drinking!”

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Former One Direction star Niall Horan will deliver a special home performance of new single Black and White.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

No. Although it may look like Norton is speaking to guests from Television centre, he’s simply using a background image of his normal studio.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 29th May 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.