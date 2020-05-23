Sex Education could start shooting in August as Netflix plans to restart UK production

Netflix has plans to restart production on some of its UK shows this summer – with the streaming giant hoping to be in a position to begin filming series three of Sex Education in August.

According to Deadline, although nothing is official at this stage and the plans are subject to change depending on how the coronavirus situation develops, August has been outlined as a realistic possible start date for shooting the third run – which was originally set to begin production this month.

It is thought that given the ten week prep time for the series a final decision will have to be made this month, with cast and crew said to be itching to go back to work.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that if August filming dates are not possible the show’s production may have to be postponed until 2021, given that it relies on being filmed during summertime.

Bearing in mind that the show requires a certain amount of intimacy it seems unlikely that production would be able to keep to current social distancing guidelines, and so an August shooting date seems rather optimistic at this stage – unless significant changes are made to the nature of the show or the show decides to quarantine its cast and crew for the duration of the shoot.

Since the government gave the go ahead for TV and film crews to resume production, numerous shows have made plans to restart filming – with EastEnders and Emmerdale to begin shooting in the coming weeks.

It is not clear when Netflix plans to resume production on its other shows filmed in the UK, such as The Witcher – which was one of the first major projects to suspend shooting as the pandemic began to affect the industry in March.