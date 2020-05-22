It’s going to take more than a global pandemic to stop The Graham Norton show. Despite the COVID-19 crisis forcing much of the UK into lockdown, the BBC talk show is still airing each week.

Advertisement

Of course, there are a few big changes to the usual format. Rather than A-list guests assembling in a BBC studio, they’ll join Norton on a virtual red sofa via some clever video conferencing software (Zoom, basically).

But who will be on tonight’s show? And will there be a musical guest? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Steve Carrell, Dakota Johnson, Katy Perry, Alan Carr will feature in tonight’s show (22nd May).

Carrell joins Norton to discuss new Netflix series Space Force, which he claims is strangely similar to the US military operation. “It’s almost like we had parallel development – it was so funny that certain aspects mirror each other,” he says.

Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson will be talking through her new romantic comedy The High Note – and her grandmother’s obsession with big cats.

“She is 90 now, but still has 13 or 14 lions and tigers,” Johnson reveals. “By the time I was born they were all in compounds, so it wasn’t as psycho as it was when it first started!”

Pop superstar Katy Perry will chat about her current pregnancy and spending lockdown with several children.

“I’m learning to be a mum fast,” she says. “Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!”

Plus Alan Carr will offer an insight into his Epic Gameshow series, while also playing a round of Play Your Cards Right with Dakota Johnson.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

John Legend will deliver a special home performance of new single Bigger Love.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

No. Although it may look like Norton is speaking to guests from Television centre, he’s simply using a background image of his normal studio.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10.45pm on Friday 22nd May 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.