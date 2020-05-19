Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Anne Hegerty reveals Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family has two new rounds which are very hard for adults

Anne Hegerty reveals Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family has two new rounds which are very hard for adults

The kids might have the advantage now!

From Gameface Productions BRITAINS BRIGHTEST CELEBRITY FAMILY Thursday 28th May 2020 on ITV Pictured: (l-r) Lucy Fallon, host Anne Hegerty and Shaun Williamson Quiz battle axe The Governess, aka Anne Hegerty, hosts a quiz in which eight celebrity families take part in a knock out tournament as they attempt to win £25,000 for their chosen charity and the title of BritainÕs Brightest Celebrity Family. Filmed before lockdown, tonights heat is a soap special as Shaun Williamson and family take on Lucy Fallon and family in an 'Eastenders v Corrie' contest (c) Gameface Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) Gameface Productions and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme BRITAINS BRIGHTEST CELEBRITY FAMILY or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Star of The Chase, and now Beat The Chasers, Anne Hegerty is back in the host’s chair for a new series of Britain’s Brightest Family, the quiz that every generation can play.

Advertisement

This time round it’s a celebrity edition, featuring the likes of Lucy Fallon, Shaun Williamson, Dr Ranj and Scarlett Moffatt, competing with their families.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, Anne reveals all about the new series, as well as lockdown quizzing, and which Chaser sets the hardest online questions.

You’re back for a celebrity version of Britain’s Brightest Family, tell us more…

I thought it was an excellent idea and I think you will be surprised how clever the celebrities are! I already knew Shaun Williamson – he is actually quite a good quizzer, he comes to quizzing events. I’d met Laurence Llewelyn Bowen and his children a few years ago at a charity party too and realised they were all pretty smart. We have a football episode with John Barnes and Matt Le Tissier. I’m really not very good on football, but I had heard of both of them, so that was fun! I enjoyed doing it, I do hope we’ll do another series.

There are two new rounds this series?

Yes, an Observation round where they have to look at utterly wonderful cartoons of me and answer memory questions. And then the Identify round where they have a pile of names and half might be Italian composers while the other half are cheeses, so you have to sort them into the correct categories very quickly. I do hope people will enjoy playing at home, these are rounds that children are very good at. I don’t know if you’ve ever played a game where you have to memorise things – generally every adult will get their bum kicked by a child under 10, kids can be amazing. In the last year I had to play Scrabble against a boy Scrabble champion and he was quite upset because he only beat me by about 200 points. He’s used to beating his dad by 600 points, but he still humiliated me!

Do you think I’m A Celebrity… changed how the country saw you?

It certainly raised my profile and everyone says to me, “Oh I thought you were brilliant in the jungle.” I look at them and say, “But I was pathetic in the jungle!” I was a bit tragic, but people seemed to like that. I do get recognised more, but luckily I don’t think I’ve lost the ability to be authoritative on The Chase. People think, “OK, she didn’t like having mealworms thrown over her head, but she is still very good at Kings and Queens of England…”

Do you still enjoy working on The Chase?

I love it, I’ve been doing it for more than 10 years and it’s the best job I’ve ever had. One of the things that is frustrating about the lockdown is that we really should have filmed a lot more shows than we have, we’ve had to do a lot of rescheduling. I’ve been craving some time off, so I’m really enjoying the lockdown, but it would be really nice to be back in the studio, that’s what I do.

the chase ITV
Bradley Walsh and the chasers on The Chase (ITV)

How do you prepare for The Chase?

We don’t like losing, we do mind if we don’t win. I’ve been known to come back down the steps and kick the set because I’m so angry at having lost! So I try to keep an eye on the stuff I’m not that great at. For example I stopped playing attention to chart music in about 1980 so now I try to listen to the chart and programmes like Sounds of the 90s while I do the housework. I remember making a big effort a few years ago to learn recent winners of golf majors and tennis grand slams but there were just so many, I couldn’t keep up with them all.

Have you been enjoying lockdown quizzing?

Yes, I have been doing an awful lot of quizzing on the internet! Zoom quizzes with friends and the more high-level written quizzes where they can see you’re not googling if you do it online, so your results are counted. Shaun (Wallace, fellow Chaser) has been posting online quizzes and Paul (Sinha) is setting really tough quizzes. He’s become absolutely brilliant in the last couple of years and he keeps posting questions on Facebook that are a cross between a quiz question, a puzzle and a cryptic crossword clue. A lot of it is beyond me, I just click straight to the comments to see if other people have solved it all, saving me the trouble!

Advertisement

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family airs on ITV on 28th May. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Britain's Brightest Family

From Gameface Productions BRITAINS BRIGHTEST CELEBRITY FAMILY Thursday 28th May 2020 on ITV Pictured: (l-r) Lucy Fallon, host Anne Hegerty and Shaun Williamson Quiz battle axe The Governess, aka Anne Hegerty, hosts a quiz in which eight celebrity families take part in a knock out tournament as they attempt to win £25,000 for their chosen charity and the title of BritainÕs Brightest Celebrity Family. Filmed before lockdown, tonights heat is a soap special as Shaun Williamson and family take on Lucy Fallon and family in an 'Eastenders v Corrie' contest (c) Gameface Productions For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is (C) Gameface Productions and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme BRITAINS BRIGHTEST CELEBRITY FAMILY or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

135956.c8981c52-1561-40e8-b77f-4571fe353035

Exclusive Rylan Clark-Neal on his new game show Babushka and the host with the most, Michael Barrymore

Ready Or Not on BBC1

Paddy McGuinness and a talking dog team up for new madcap BBC1 Saturday night show Ready or Not?

Jeremy Clarkson in Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Celebrity Easter Special: Everything you need to know…

JackSnape

Snape turned up on University Challenge to the delight of Harry Potter fans