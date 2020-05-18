When is The First Team on BBC Two? New comedy from creators of The Inbetweeners

Sport may not be happening right now, so what better time for BBC to release a brand new football-based comedy, The First Team.

From the creators of The Inbetweeners, the fresh series will follow a team of hapless young players who struggle to cope with an eccentric supporting cast of backroom staff.

Check out our full guide to The First Team including cast details, the basic plot and how to watch.

The First Team release date: When is it on TV?

CONFIRMED: The First Team begins on Thursday 28th May at 9.30pm on BBC Two. There will be six episodes.

The First Team cast: Who appears in the show?

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (Solo, iBoy), Jack McMullen (Waterloo Road, Ford v Ferrari) and Jake Short (A.N.T. Farm, Dexter) lead the cast. They are joined by Paulo Sassenelli (War), Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie), Theo Barklem Biggs (Kingsman, The Inbetweeners Movie) and Chris Geere (Modern Family).

The cast also features Tamla Kari (The Inbetweeners, The Musketeers), Vadhir Derbez (How To Be A Latin Lover), Phil Wang (8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster), Neil Fitzmaurice (Peep Show, Mount Pleasant) and Yetunde Oduwole (Enterprice).

What is The First Team about?

The First Team follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football players as they find themselves struggling with their mercurial Italian manager Cesare, the team’s eccentric American Chairman, resident hard-man Petey Brooks and ineffectual coach Chris Booth.

Is there a trailer for The First Team?

Yes! Take a look at this:

