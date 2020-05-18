Sky Documentaries – everything you need to know about the brand new channel

Documentaries have surged in popularity over the last few years – and now Sky is housing some of the best all in one place.

Advertisement

Sky Documentaries will include all the best documentary imports from the US as well as brand new original documentaries from Sky.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new channel…

What is Sky Documentaries?

Sky Documentaries is a brand new channel focused on documentary programming, part of their new factual line-up along with Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY.

The channel will feature a mix of feature-length documentaries and docu-series on everything from sport and politics to real-life controversies. Available as both a live channel and on demand, Sky Documentaries will include shows from US services HBO, Showtime and Hulu as well as original programming.

When does Sky Documentaries launch in the UK?

Sky Documentaries will launch on Wednesday 27th May alongside Sky Nature and Sky HISTORY.

The new channel will replace SYFY on the EPG, and will be available on channel 114 for Sky UK users.

Sci-fi fans have no need to worry however – SYFY will simply move to channel 152.

What new shows are coming to Sky Documentaries?

Sky Documentaries will have over 100 documentaries on-demand at launch, with new titles available over the first few weeks – highlights include:

The Plastic Nile

A Sky News documentary, this eye-opening investigation examines the dire impact of plastic pollution on the world’s longest river. Hosted by award-winning news presenter Alex Crawford, this series shows not only the environmental impacts of single-use plastic on the river, but the economic impact of the millions who depend on the Nile for survival.

Available from 1st June

Hillary

A portrait of the former Senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate, who has become one of the most admired and vilified women in the world. Including interviews with Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton herself, as well as unseen footage from her 2016 presidential campaign, this four-part series looks to be remarkably intimate and personal.

Available from 11th June

McMillions covers the infamous McDonald’s Monopoly game scam, which lasted over a decade and netted $24million fraudulent earnings. Executive produced by Mark Wahlberg of all people, this stranger-than-fiction story involves interviews with the FBI Agents who untangled this criminal web involving McDonald’s, monopoly and even the mafia.

Ali vs Cavett

A Muhammad Ali doc with a difference – this feature-length documentary explores the life of the boxing legend through his friendship with talk show host Dick Cavett, using Ali’s many appearances on Cavett’s talk show. Discussing not only Ali’s boxing prowess but also race relations and the Vietnam War, the interactions between these two charismatic men created not only TV gold but a fascinating time capsule.

Available from 29th May

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Created for the group’s 25th anniversary, this documentary combines new interviews with the nine surviving members with archival footage for an intimate and reflective look at their rise to fame. Overcoming an upbringing of poverty and violence thanks to their shared musical talents, the group discuss the difficulties and importance of maintaining their brotherhood through highs and lows.

Available from 24th June

Tiger Woods: Back

A Sky original, this documentary charts one of the greatest comebacks in recent sporting history. After four back surgeries and his career on the line, it took an incredible display at Augusta for Tiger Woods to win his fifth Masters, 15th Major and prove all his critics wrong.

Shutdown: The Virus That Changed The World

A timely Sky News documentary, this charts the coronavirus pandemic from the first outbreak in China all the way to the global shutdown. Featuring heartrending testimony and interviews with award-winning correspondents, the documentary charts life – and death – in a pandemic and examines the decisions taken by Number 10.

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney looks at the man, the myth, the legend Steve Jobs, an enigma of a man who continues to fascinate long after his death. Probing and unflinching, this documentary looks at the life of the brilliant and occasionally ruthless man, whose impact on Silicon Valey is still being felt today.

Ice on Fire

Produced by famed environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, Ice On Fire looks at some of the lesser-known emerging solutions to our climate crisis. A rare optimistic environmental documentary, this film looks to the future with the hope that the worst effects of global warming can actually be averted.

How can I get Sky Documentaries?

If you’re already a Sky customer, you’ll have access to the new channel at no extra cost, both live and on demand. If not you can find out more about getting Sky here.

And all the content from the channel will also be available through a NOW TV entertainment pass, which is currently available for £7.99 a month – or a seven-day free trial if you want to give it a go before committing.

Advertisement

You will be able to find Sky Documentaries and more on our TV Guide.