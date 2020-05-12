Trial by Media is Netflix’s next true crime hit – release date and trailer

Trial by Media is the latest series to bolster Netflix’s scorching hot array of true crime dramas.

The docu-series – executive-produced by George Clooney – will look at some of the biggest trials in the US and the role of the media in turning the legal system into a form of entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new true crime documentary.

When is Trial by Media released?

Trial by Media is scheduled for release on Netflix on 11th May 2020.

The series consists of six episodes.

What is Trial by Media about? Is it a true story?

“It doesn’t matter about the law; it’s about being able to tell a story,” says an expert in the trailer.

Trial by Media looks at six different trial cases that garnered huge media attention. With filming permitted in many US courtrooms, cameras would regularly line up to capture the proceedings with serious legal battles often being transformed into reality-style TV shows.

The series looks at the impact of the media in trials, how defendants and alleged victims could attempt to manipulate the TV audience, and win the ‘public vote’ in many cases.

Check back for more details on the true stories behind each trial when the exact cases are confirmed.

Who is Jenny Jones?

The Jenny Jones Show was an American talk show hosted by eponymous Jones. As is the norm with that sort of show, gossip and scandal is the order of the day and Jones would often invite members of the public on to tell their stories.

Scott Amedure and Jonathan Schmitz were guests on The Jenny Jones Show, as the former professed his love for the latter. However, “completely heterosexual” Schmitz declined any advances from his opposite.

After they went drinking together following the filming of the show, an alleged sexual encounter between the pair happened. Schmitz then found a suggestive note believed to be from Amedure and took a shotgun round to his house, shot him twice, and killed him instantly. Schmitz was found guilty of second degree murder.

The Jenny Jones Show, Telepictures and Warner Bros. were sued by the Amedure family in 1999.

Who is Rod Blagojevich?

Rod Blagojevich is an American former politician who served as the 40th Governor of Illinois between 2003 and 2009. However, he was impeached and removed from office on account of corruption.

It’s thought Blagojevich was soliciting bribes for political appointments but after his arrest, he went on a charm offensive across a media tour of America. Once he was kicked out of office, he even tried to go on the US version of I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here! but travel restrictions stopped him.

In 2011, he was found guilty of 17 of 20 charges and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, starting March 2012. He later had his sentence shortened by current president, Donald Trump.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Hot off the press, we have a glimpse at what’s coming up…

